Jim Simons’ Renaissance scored a 39% gain in its flagship Medallion fund as the coronavirus hammered rivals

source Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies posted a 39% gain before fees at its flagship Medallion fund this year through April 14, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Cold War codebreaker’s hedge fund scored almost a 10% gain in March, outperforming most of its rivals.

However, Renaissance’s equity fund lost 10% this year through April 10 as its computer models struggled to navigate volatile markets, Bloomberg reported.

Renaissance Technologies, a secretive hedge fund founded by Cold War codebreaker and maths professor Jim Simons, scored a 39% gain in its flagship Medallion fund this year through April 14, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Medallion gained almost 10% in March, investors told The Journal. An estimated 75% of hedge funds posted losses that month as the coronavirus pandemic shook markets. Medallion’s outperformance fueled a 24% gain after fees for the first 15 weeks of this year, The Journal reported.

The Medallion fund – responsible for about $10 billion of Renaissance’s $75 billion in assets under management – has delivered an average post-fees gain of 39% a year since 1988, The Journal said. It performed especially well during the dot-com crash in 2000 and the 2008 financial crisis, the newspaper added.

Renaissance’s main equity fund lost 10% between January 1 and April 10, investors told The Journal. Some of its computer models failed to navigate roiling markets, Bloomberg said, citing a recent filing.