Dozens of Jimmy Buffett fans got sick during a Dominican Republic vacation, in the most recent concerning story to come out of the island

caption The Hotel Riu Palace Macao is pictured above in the Dominican Republic. source Riu Hotels & Resorts

A group of Jimmy Buffett fans from Oklahoma say they got sick while staying at the Hotel Riu Palace Macao in the Dominican Republic in April.

The DR has come under scrutiny following the deaths of 7 Americans in the past year.

A member of the Oklahoma group estimates that 47 of the 114 people who went on the trip got sick.

Dozens of Jimmy Buffett fans got sick while staying at the same hotel in the Dominican Republic back in April.

It’s the most recent concerning story to come out of the island, where seven Americans have died in the last year alone.

On Friday, travel agent Dana Flowers said he and more than 40 other fellow “Parrotheads” from Oklahoma got sick while staying at the Hotel Riu Palace Macao in Punta Cana.

caption Dana Flowers, a travel agent who was part of the group, said he lost 14 pounds from the illness. source “Today”

He estimates that 47 of the 114 people who went on the trip ended up getting sick, KFOR reports.

“About midweek people began to get sick and were missing events, and we began to wonder what was going on,” Flowers told the “Today” show on Monday. “Most people initially thought that it was food poisoning.

“It was basically – it was crippling diarrhea,” he said.

Flowers says he personally lost 14 pounds from the illness.

What caused the outbreak of illness is still unknown. Flowers said doctors told him that it might be a parasite, but it wasn’t. And while some in his group tested positive for salmonella, he tested negative for the infection.

caption Jimmy Buffett fans are known as “parrotheads.” Buffett is pictured above at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 5. source Erika Goldring/Getty Images

However, Flowers says many of the people who got sick shared one thing in common: they drank from the swim-up pool bar or swam at that pool.

Pat Fawcett was one of those who tested positive for salmonella. She said when she came home, she felt like she was in a “fever coma for days.”

“I’m just grateful to be alive at this point,” she said.

INSIDER reached out to the hotel for comment Monday afternoon but did not immediately receive a response.