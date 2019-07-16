MLB players had a bunch of weird quotes during the All-Star break and it turned out to be a Jimmy Fallon prank

caption Baseball players said a lot of weird stuff over the All Star break, and it turns out Jimmy Fallon was responsible. source The Tonight Show / YouTube

MLB players offered quite a few odd quotes over the All-Star break.

“Even a hungry turtle can do a jumping jack,” said reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich during an appearance on the MLB Network.

As it turns out, the whole thing was Jimmy Fallon’s idea, who put the players up to the task for the latest version of his segment, “Drop It In.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There were quite a few quizzical quotes from baseball’s best players over the All-Star break.

“It doesn’t matter how much jelly you have in the jar,” said Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ahead of his Home Run Derby win. “It’s about how you spread it on your English muffin.”

“Even a hungry turtle can do a jumping jack,” said reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich during an appearance on the MLB Network.

Read more: MLB Power Rankings: Where every team stands heading into the second half of the season

While some might have chalked this trend up to a bit of vacation-brain from baseball’s finest or assumed there was something in the water in Cleveland, it turns out the whole thing was a bit for Jimmy Fallon, who revealed the stunt on his show on Monday night.

In the segment of “Drop It In,” stars including C.C. Sabathia, Mookie Betts, and Justin Verlander all sneaking quotes bordering the absurd into casual interviews to reporters and media members who were unaware of the joke.

You can watch the segment below.

Looking back, we should have known something was amiss when Verlander claimed that “Fever Pitch” still held up.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

Jimmy Kimmel brought USWNT superstars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan a fast-food feast to make up for skipping White House visit

Brooks Koepka spurned Tiger Woods’ offer for a practice round in order to prevent Tiger from picking his caddie’s brain

Kendall Jenner claps back at a meme that tried to turn her dating history into an NBA starting 5

LeBron James came off the bench once in his career, and he did it to protect a teammate from being booed