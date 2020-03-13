Watch ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon awkwardly perform a monologue to an empty studio because of coronavirus

Jimmy Fallon performed in front of an empty studio during his show on Thursday.

  • “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon performed an adorably awkward monologue for an empty studio on Thursday.
  • The NBC late-night show had decided to forgo a live audience to help “decrease the spread of coronavirus,” but that didn’t stop Fallon, the Roots, and Fallon’s announcer Steve Higgins from performing a hilarious opening monologue.
  • During the first few moments of his opening bit, Fallon highlighted the concerns he has about the virus, and wished his fans well.
  • “Like you, I’m watching the news, and I’m just as confused and freaked out as you are,” Fallon said, adding, “But what I do know is that when we’re there for each other, we’re at our best, and I am here for you.”
  • The rest of Fallon’s monologue went on as usual, albeit with a noticeable lack of laughs and reactions, as he poked fun at President Donald Trump and other coronavirus-related issues.
