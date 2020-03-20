Watch Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Garner duet with a saxophone and guitar on a special home edition of ‘The Tonight Show’

- source
- Jimmy Fallon hosted a special home edition of “The Tonight Show” at his house while self-isolating.
- Jennifer Garner appeared on the show and the two duetted the happy birthday/wash your hands song, with Fallon playing the guitar and Garner playing the saxophone.
- The two of them also discussed a charity that Garner and Amy Adams set up in order “to help the kids who have been stranded during school closures.”
- The movement is called Save With Stories and is under the umbrella charity Save the Children.
- Garner said: “It’s great to have a purpose.”
