Kate Hudson tells Jimmy Fallon she ‘totally’ would have dated him after he admitted he had a crush on her 20 years ago

- Kate Hudson virtually reunited with “Almost Famous” costar Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and reminisced about having fun filming the 2000 movie together.
- Hudson reminded Fallon that he revealed his crush on her during a 2018 episode of his talk show and said that she “had no idea” that he felt that way about her because he “gave me no indication.”
- “Well, I gave a little indication because I thought we were good together,” Fallon told the 41-year-old actress. “We were good buddies, we hung out all the time.”
- In response, Hudson said: “Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Why has Jimmy never made a move?’ And then I just kind of realized, ‘Oh, he’s not into me like that.'”
- Hudson went on to say that around that time, she met now ex-husband Chris Robinson, but their “whole life trajectory could have been different” if she knew of the late-night host’s feelings.
