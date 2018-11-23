Jimmy Fallon sang a duet with Sophia the robot and it was a weird as you would imagine

caption Jimmy Fallon sang with the AI-powered robot Sophia. source The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon sang a duet with the world’s first robot citizen, Sophia.

Sophia said it is able to sing along to music thanks to a new “artificial intelligence voice.”

The pair sang “Say Something” by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera.

Sophia has been ridiculed as a “puppet” in the past.

On a robot-themed episode of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon sang a duet with the AI-powered robot Sophia.

Sophia is no stranger to press attention, she famously became the world’s first robot citizen when she was granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia.

Read more: I interviewed Sophia, the artificially intelligent robot that said it wanted to “destroy humans”

You can watch Fallon sing A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera’s “Say Something” with Sophia below. Their duet begins at 6:55.

Sophia claims that she can sing along to songs using a new AI tool. “I love to sing karaoke using my new artificial intelligence voice,” she says. However, it’s hard to say just how staged the performance was.

Yann LeCun, Facebook’s former head of AI research, has been particularly critical of Sophia in the past, saying the robot is an “animatronic puppet,” rather an intelligent creation. “This is to AI as prestidigitation is to real magic,” LeCun said.