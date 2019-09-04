Jimmy Fallon had Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, and other tennis stars slip ridiculous phrases into their interviews at the 2019 US Open

caption Stefanos Tsitsipas told an interviewer to “slap your dad and call him Brad.” source The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

Jimmy Fallon had tennis stars slip some bizarre phrases into their interviews at the 2019 US Open.

Players who took on the challenge included Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, and Novak Djokovic.

“I used to take cat naps, now I’m taking kitten naps, which are half as long but twice as cute,” Murray told one interviewer.

“Let me tell you something: You’re never going to find three tennis balls in a Pringles can,” Maria Sharapova told reporters in a press conference.

Watch the full video with all the interviews below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The US Open is well underway, and this year the talk-show host Jimmy Fallon decided to have some fun with the players.

Tennis press conferences can often be boring affairs where exhausted tennis players tiredly talk about forehands they could have hit better or break points they should have capitalized on.

Read more: Serena Williams says her daughter is too ‘loud and obnoxious’ to bring to the US Open

To mix things up a bit, Fallon had tennis stars including Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, and Novak Djokovic slip absurd phrases into their interviews.

“No one knew that we were doing this,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday, adding, “It’s bizarre, but it’s so good.”

Murray was first up. The British tennis ace was asked about how he was preparing for the US Open, and he replied, “I used to take cat naps, now I’m taking kitten naps, which are half as long but twice as cute.”

caption Andy Murray. source The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

Madison Keys managed to say that Serena Williams was “so good at just knowing how to use every part of the kayak.”

“Let me tell you something: You’re never going to find three tennis balls in a Pringles can,” Maria Sharapova told reporters in a press conference.

With almost no context whatsoever, the Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas said, “Yeah, I mean, slap your dad and call him Brad.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic and Osaka both managed to slip “when the score is deuce, the juice gets loose” into their interviews.

Watch the full video with all the interviews: