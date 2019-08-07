Jimmy Kimmel had Brad Paisley serenade a bunch of new Americans on the perks of living in the USA — from hoarding Costco samples to wearing Crocs with socks

- source
- Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
- On his show Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel celebrated a group of six new American citizens.
- He invited Brad Paisley on the show to serenade the group about the perks of living in the US.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Jimmy Kimmel celebrated six new American citizen on his show Tuesday night, and treated them to a special performance by country singer Brad Paisley.
After welcoming the six new citizens to the stage, having the official game announcer for the Los Angeles Kings announce them like athletes, Paisley was brought out to sing a song about the perks of being an American.
Paisley sang about quintessentially American things – like filling up on Costco samples, getting into heated debates with relatives on Facebook, and wearing Crocs with socks.
Watch the full performance below:
- Read more:
- Fox News pundits are using white supremacist language tied to ‘The Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory
- Jimmy Kimmel said his staffers were too scared of Quentin Tarantino to eat popcorn when they watched ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ with him
- A ‘Fox & Friends’ host said it’s ‘a fact’ that America is experiencing a Hispanic invasion, directly echoing the El Paso shooter’s manifesto
- El Paso lawmakers and residents tell Trump to stay away, linking his rhetoric to the mass shooting that killed 22