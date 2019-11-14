Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more celebrities read horribly mean tweets about themselves on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

- source
- ABC
- Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, Green Day, and more musicians read brutally mean tweets written about them during Wednesday evening’s episode of the ABC talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
- One tweet read: “Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost n found bin.”
- In response to one Twitter user who said Lizzo seems like she’s “seen a lot” of bus passes and McDonald’s Happy Meals, the chart-topping singer retorted: “Yeah I’m a big b—- and I ride a bus – a tour bus, motherf—er. Where’s yours?”
- Another tweet said that Cardi B “looks loud” even if she’s muted, and the rapper was confused.
- “How I look loud? I’m loud? I don’t even think I’m loud. Suck my a–,” she said in response.
- Watch the video below (Warning: There is explicit language).
