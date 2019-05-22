JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun will perform a mash-up version of their National Day songs with 25 other artistes for NDP 2019

Singapore singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun (both pictured above at the 2015 NDP) will join 25 others to sing the 2019 version of Our Singapore. The Straits Times, The New Paper

In the blink of an eye, almost half the year has gone, and before you know, it will be National Day again.

One of the most anticipated holiday events celebrated in Singapore, the buzz surrounding the annual National Day Parade (NDP) always starts way before August even comes around.

This year, applications for tickets to the parade and preview shows will be open on Thursday (May 23) until June 2.

Applications will be accepted via the NDP website, or through AXS and SAM stations. Those who are successful will be notified on June 24 via email.

The theme for the 2019 NDP is “Our Singapore”, in commemoration of the bicentennial year.

So it is no surprise that the theme song – one of the parade’s main highlights – is a revamped version of Dick Lee and JJ Lin’s “Our Singapore”, the NDP theme song in 2015.

But instead of the usual practice of appointing just one singer to headline the music video and performance, the 2019 version of “Our Singapore” will feature 27 Singapore artistes from different generations and artistic professions.

In a statement, the organising committee for NDP said the 2019 theme song will be a mash-up of “Our Singapore” and Stefanie Sun’s “We Will Get There” from 2002.

According to a statement, the 2019 song pays homage to the contributions and sacrifices of earlier generations, and symbolises passing on the baton of nation-building from one generation to the next.

These are the 27 artistes you can look forward to seeing on the NDP stage come August 9.

Veterans

Brian Richmond

Pan Xiu Qiong

Tracy Huang

Rahimah Rahim

Louis Soliano

Jacintha Abisheganaden

Ramli Sarip

Contemporaries

Stefanie Sun

JJ Lin

Charlie Lim

Aisyah Aziz

The Sam Willows

Taufik Batisah

Shabir

Rappers

Sheikh Haikel

The Lion City Boy

Shigga Shay

Yung Raja

Fariz Jabba

Wheelsmith

Homegrown Icons

Dick Lee

Kit Chan

Children