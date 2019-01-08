JJ Lin’s production company is bringing Kaws’ largest-ever sculpture to Taipei

JJ Lin’s JFJ Productions, together with AllRightsReserved, will be bringing a 36m-long KAWS:HOLIDAY artwork to Taipei from Jan 19-27. Instagram/JJ Lin

Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin is making himself known in the global art scene.

The 37-year-old said on Tuesday (Jan 8) that JFJ Productions, a company he founded in 2007, will be bringing the artwork KAWS:HOLIDAY to Taipei from Jan 19-27.

The brand new artwork will be the first outdoor project in Taipei by American artist Kaws, who is known for his character figurines and sculptures.

At 36 metres long, it is also the largest-ever sculptural project by Kaws, text on a photo featured in Lin’s Instagram post said.

It depicts Kaws’ signature character “Companion” in a relaxed, seated position.

Together with AllRightsReserved, a Hong Kong-based creative studio and long-term partner of the artist, the exhibition will be held at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, where limited edition collectibles will also be sold, Kaws said.

Acccording to AllRightsReserved’s Instagram, the limited edition 7-inch figures are priced at US$199 (S$270), while a set of four ceramic plates will cost fans and collectors US$130.

Lin also composed an overture exclusively for the event to create a relaxing holiday atmosphere for visitors, JFJ Productions said on Instagram.