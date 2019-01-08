JJ Lin’s production company is bringing Kaws’ largest-ever sculpture to Taipei

Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin is making himself known in the global art scene.
The 37-year-old said on Tuesday (Jan 8) that JFJ Productions, a company he founded in 2007, will be bringing the artwork KAWS:HOLIDAY to Taipei from Jan 19-27.
View this post on Instagram
@JFJ_Productions and I are proud to be bringing @KAWS to Taipei for the first time! I have specially written and produced an exclusive overture for this event, come experience it! Get ready!!!! And see you soon! 超級興奮，邀請到知名現代藝術家KAWS本人首次來台辦展覽！我還特別為這次的展覽創作和製作了一首開場曲，希望大家到時候來現場感受！ KAWS:HOLIDAY TAIPEI 開幕日期：1月19日 開幕時間：6:00PM 開幕地點：中正紀念堂 展出期間：1月19日-1月27日 Opening Date：19th January Opening Time：6:00PM Location：Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall Exhibition Date：19th January-27th January #KAWS #KAWSHOLIDAY #JJLin #JFJProductions #AllRightsReserved #ddtstore #Taipei @kaws @jjlin @JFJ_Productions @ARR.AllRightsReserved
The brand new artwork will be the first outdoor project in Taipei by American artist Kaws, who is known for his character figurines and sculptures.
At 36 metres long, it is also the largest-ever sculptural project by Kaws, text on a photo featured in Lin’s Instagram post said.
It depicts Kaws’ signature character “Companion” in a relaxed, seated position.
Together with AllRightsReserved, a Hong Kong-based creative studio and long-term partner of the artist, the exhibition will be held at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, where limited edition collectibles will also be sold, Kaws said.
View this post on Instagram
: ) In collaboration with @ARR.AllRightsReserved, a series of KAWS:HOLIDAY limited edition collectibles will be available on Jan 19. Taipei orders: In Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Taipei starting from Jan 19 – 6pm (Taipei time) International orders: @ddtstore and @ARR.AllRightsReserved – Jan 19 – 6am (EST) / 7pm (HKT) China orders: @clot – Jan 19 – 6am (EST) / 7pm (HKT) #KAWS #KAWSHOLIDAY #AllRightsReserved #ddtstore #JJLin #JFJProductions #Taipei
Acccording to AllRightsReserved’s Instagram, the limited edition 7-inch figures are priced at US$199 (S$270), while a set of four ceramic plates will cost fans and collectors US$130.
Lin also composed an overture exclusively for the event to create a relaxing holiday atmosphere for visitors, JFJ Productions said on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
很榮幸與 @KAWS 一起帶來巨型藝術作品來台展覽，@jjlin 也特別準備一首開場音樂，希望讓大家能有在度假中輕鬆愜意的意境，敬請期待！ It is an honor to be bringing the monumental companion KAWS to Taipei, @jjlin specially prepared an exclusive overture for the event, hoping everyone that is present at the exhibition have a most relaxing holiday, so stay tuned! KAWS:HOLIDAY TAIPEI 開幕日期：1月19日 開幕時間：6:00PM 開幕地點：中正紀念堂 展出期間：1月19日-1月27日 Opening Date：19th January Opening Time：6:00PM Location：Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall Exhibition Date：19th January-27th January #KAWS #KAWSHOLIDAY #JJLin #JFJProductions #AllRightsReserved #ddtstore #Taipei @kaws @jjlin @JFJ_Productions @ARR.AllRightsReserved