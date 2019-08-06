JJ Watt bought a kid a new bike after he accidentally broke the old one during a Packers training camp tradition

J.J. Watt took part in a Green Bay tradition this week ahead of the Texans’ joint practice with the Packers, riding on the bicycle of a young fan from the locker room to the fields.

Unfortunately for him, the first bike he rode broke under his weight.

Watt had a good attitude about the moment though, and has already set up the young fan with a new bike.

J.J. Watt was provided a unique opportunity ahead of the Houston Texans’ joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay this week.

Before each practice, Packers players meet with kids from the local community who offer up their bicycles for the quick journey from the locker rooms to the fields.

As a Wisconsin native, Watt was unsurprisingly eager to take part in the tradition. Unfortunately for him, things didn’t go according to plan.

After Watt began to pedal on one young fan’s bike, the seat appeared to give under his weight, prompting him to get up and carry the bike for a bit.

#Texans JJ Watt May have broken the bike seat and had to improvise. #Packers pic.twitter.com/v1bw3pa7MW — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) August 5, 2019

Watt quickly found another bike to take off on, this one noticeably more capable of carrying him.

Here he is. @JJWatt finally gets to ride the ???? in Green Bay. The fans love it. #Packers #Texans pic.twitter.com/zz7rmHOYlx — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 5, 2019

Thankfully, the two-time defensive player of the year had a good attitude about the tradition, telling reporters later that a new bicycle was already on the way to the young fan.

Poor bike never stood a chance. We got my man Biraj all set up to get a new one though, no worries!! https://t.co/xUZnD1z8HN — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 6, 2019

Watt is listed at nearly 288 lbs. of what appears to be all muscle, so fans offering up their bikes in the future may be wise to be wary of the Texans big man.

That said, if any youngsters in the greater Green Bay area are looking for a shortcut to a new bike, now might be your chance.