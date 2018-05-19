Texans defensive end JJ Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, the team confirmed on Saturday.

The shooting took place on Friday morning, just 30 miles outside of Houston, with eight students and two substitute teachers killed and another 10 people being injured by the 17-year-old shooter.

As the news was breaking, Watt spoke of the horror of the situation on Twitter.

In addition to Watt’s offer to pay for the funerals of the victims, the Texans released a statement on the shooting.

“On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors.”