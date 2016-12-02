12 confounding ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and ‘Harry Potter’ questions J.K. Rowling has since explained about the Wizarding World

caption Eddie Redmayne and J.K. Rowling together at the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” premiere. source REUTERS/Neil Hall

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

The “Harry Potter” fandom is one of tireless re-reading and research. Many fans are intimately familiar with the details of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World – which inevitably inspires controversy when new stories seem to contradict existing information.

In the years since “Deathly Hallows,” Rowling has already spent a good amount of time revealing new “Harry Potter” tidbits online and in interviews. Now, with the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, she has even more storylines, plot points, and magical intricacies to explain.

Keep reading to learn Rowling’s answers to 12 oft-asked questions.

Why couldn’t Newt just Apparate to the USA? Why did he go by boat?

caption Many people thought it would make more sense for him to either Apparate or use a Portkey. source Warner Bros.

This question began tripping up fans before “Fantastic Beasts” was released, since Newt’s boat trip was teased in the trailers.

Rowling’s answer: “Apparition becomes increasingly risky over long distances. As with most magic, much depends on the skill of the spell-caster: Apparition requires knowledge of the terrain to which one is moving, or the ability to visualise it clearly. Cross-continental Apparition would almost certainly result in severe injury or death. Moreover, the beasts in Newt’s case had varying magical natures. Some could have Apparated with him, but others could not.”

We assume the same answer applies for Portkeys, though she didn’t specifically address this on her website.

Why did Newt go in through No-Maj customs?

caption The answer lies in the US wizard government (MACUSA) laws. source Warner Bros.

Again, people were wondering why Newt would choose not only to take a boat to America but also to then go through customs.

Rowling’s answer: “He was transporting magical creatures at a time when this was illegal. No-Majs were far easier to fool than the wizarding checkpoint would have been.”

Why couldn’t Newt use ‘Accio’ to retrieve all his beasts?

caption Newt and his companions ran all around New York City trying to round up his beasts. source Warner Bros.

Fans of the “Harry Potter” series were expecting him to use a famous spell for summoning objects: “Accio.”

Rowling’s answer: “‘Accio’ only works on inanimate objects. While people or creatures may be indirectly moved by ‘Accio-ing’objects that they are wearing or holding, this carries all kinds of risks because of the likelihood of injury to the person or beast attached to an object travelling at close to the speed of light.”

Why isn’t Veritaserum used in interrogations?

caption Veritaserum is the most powerful truth potion known in magic. source Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

This potion was used in two of the “Harry Potter” books, and automatically made readers assume that wizards and witches would always turn to the concoction when it came to legal issues.

Rowling’s answer: “It is, but skilled wizards can avoid its effects by using antidotes and charms. A gifted Occlumens could also resist Veritaserum.”

Why did ‘revelio’ undo the effects of Polyjuice Potion?

caption At the end of “Fantastic Beasts,” Newt uses a spell called “revelio” to reveal (get it?) that Percival Graves was really Grindelwald in disguise. source Warner Bros.

People assumed that Grindelwald had been using polyjuice potion to fool people into thinking he was someone else, but that left us wondering how the spell managed to overcome the potion’s power.

Rowling’s answer: “It didn’t. Grindelwald’s Transfiguration surpasses that of most wizards, so he used a spell, not a potion, to take on the appearance of Percival Graves.”

Why didn’t Harry Potter develop an Obscurus?

caption A new type of Dark magic was introduced in “Fantastic Beasts” — the Obscurus. source Warner Bros.

We learned that this magic forms inside children who are forced to repress their own magical ability due to fear of persecution. So why didn’t Harry develop one?

Rowling’s answer: “An Obscurus is developed under very specific conditions: trauma associated with the use of magic, internalized hatred of one’s own magic and a conscious attempt to suppress it.

“The Dursleys were too frightened of magic ever to acknowledge its existence to Harry. While Vernon and Petunia had a confused hope that if they were nasty enough to Harry his strange abilities might somehow evaporate, they never taught him to be ashamed or afraid of magic. Even when he was scolded for ‘making things happen’, he didn’t make any attempt to suppress his true nature, nor did he ever imagine that he had the power to do so.”

How did Grindelwald know about “the child” who was an Obscurist?

caption Grindelwald is one of the most skilled wizards Rowling has ever introduced. source Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Grindelwald (disguised as Graves) told Credence that he had “seen” hints about the Obscurus in New York City. But how did he know about them?

Rowling’s answer: It turns out that Grindelwald is a Seer – a wizard with the ability to look into the future. But Rowling also said on Twitter that he was lying about what he had seen in the future.

What’s the difference between Snape and Queenie’s Legilimens ability?

caption Queenie is a fan-favorite character from the new franchise. source Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Queenie was born a skilled Legilimens, but previously in the “Harry Potter” series, readers only ever understood this talent to be a learned ability. As one fan pointed out on Twitter, Snape himself said the mind isn’t a book to read at leisure – “but Queenie seemed to do just that.”

Rowling’s answer: “Snape had to train a slight natural ability. Queenie was born with a great talent, though she’s not infallible.”

Why wasn’t the Horcrux inside Harry destroyed when he was bitten by the Basilisk?

caption Many fans have wondered about this apparent loophole in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” source Warner Bros.

When Harry fought the Basilisk, he nearly died when its fang pierced his arm. Indeed, the Basilisk’s venom was later used to destroy the Horcrux inside Hufflepuff’s cup – so why didn’t it kill the bit of Voldemort’s soul that was inside Harry at the time?

Rowling’s answer: “A Horcrux can only be destroyed if its container is damaged beyond repair. Harry was healed by Fawkes. Had he died, the Horcrux would indeed have been destroyed.”

So then, why did the Resurrection Stone in the ring still work after its Horcrux was destroyed?

caption Harry uses the Stone to speak to his parents, Sirius Black, and Remus Lupin. source Warner Bros.

If Horcrux receptacles must be destroyed “beyond repair,” why was Harry still able to use the Resurrection Stone (in the ring) after Dumbledore destroyed the Horcrux inside?

Rowling’s answer: “The crack in the stone was irreparable. Only Dumbledore [could] have extracted the soul fragment but left the original charm intact.”

How was Voldemort able to fly without a broom?

caption In the eighth film, Voldemort flies around with Harry during their final battle scene. source IMDb/Warner Bros.

This was a popular query after fans read “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” in which Harry is attacked by an airborne Voldemort. In the films, many Death Eaters are also able to fly.

Rowling’s answer: “Wands and brooms (and flying cars) are tools that channel magic. The most gifted can dispense with them.”

Why did Nymphadora Tonks’ Patronus change shape when she fell in love, but nobody else’s did? And would it have changed back if she fell out of love?

caption Tonks is an Auror and a member of the Order of the Phoenix. source Warner Bros.

In “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” we discover that Tonks has fallen in love with Remus Lupin (who is a werewolf), which inspired her Patronus to take the form of a werewolf.

But, as we all know, Ron and Hermione are constantly falling in love, yet experience no such change. Harry falls in love with Ginny, but his Patronus remains a stag.

Rowling’s answer: “Your Patronus only changes if it’s eternal love, unchanging – part of you forever.”

