People are mocking J.K. Rowling for saying Dumbledore had an ‘incredibly intense,’ sexual relationship with Grindelwald

J.K. Rowling is being mocked for saying that Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald had an “incredibly intense” sexual relationship.

She revealed the sexual dimension to their relationship in a DVD feature for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

People are mocking Rowling’s habit of dropping new details about the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” universe outside of the book and movie series.

Some fans are also frustrated that Rowling doesn’t include the queer elements of her stories in the books and movies themselves.

J.K. Rowling is being mocked on Twitter for saying that Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, two characters from her “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” series, had an “incredibly intense” sexual relationship.

Rowling has said for years that Dumbledore and Grindelwald were in a gay relationship. While fans have long speculated that it was sexual, Rowling confirmed the detail in a DVD feature and Blu-Ray for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” released on March 12. Her comments went viral when they were unearthed by Radio Times.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense,” Rowling said in the feature. “I’m less interested in the sexual side – though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship – than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships.”

Read more: 25 things you didn’t know about J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ universe

The comment about Dumbledore and Grindelwald having a “sexual” relationship drew widespread mockery. Rowling has a habit of revealing new details about the “Harry Potter” universe after the final book, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” was published in the summer of 2007. Later that year, for example, she revealed in a public appearance that Dumbledore had fallen in love with Grindelwald, inspiring more than a decade of sexually explicit fanfiction.

Rowling often drops new information about the “Harry Potter” universe in her tweets, her Pottermore site, and her follow-up works that sometimes resembles fanfiction.

absolutely no one, not even one person: jk rowling, producing the 3rd installment of fantastic beasts for pornhub: https://t.co/vgtrhGs8tM — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) March 17, 2019

"Ma'am, this is an Arby's." https://t.co/VON1JZMAIW — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) March 17, 2019

I don’t need JK Rowling to tell me canonically that McGonagall is a top, that’s already in the text — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 17, 2019

Me: we are all going to miss grandma. Would anyone like to say a few words? Jk rowling: hagrid was a nudist — Llama In A Tux (@LlamaInaTux) March 17, 2019

anybody: jk rowling: the sorting hat eats ass https://t.co/LYqNr238tI — shen the bird (@Shen_the_Bird) March 17, 2019

No one: Jk Rowling: dobby shot xxxtentacion — Katherine (@k_chittenden22) March 14, 2019

no one: jk rowling: professor quirrell was into pegging. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) March 17, 2019

CHILD: I love Hagrid!

JK ROWLING: Sadly he died from autoerotic asphyxiation in a Bangkok hotel room — The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) March 17, 2019

Nobody: JK Rowling: Dumbledore threw the first brick at Stonewall. — Brandon (@blgtylr) March 17, 2019

You sit down on a couch in JK Rowling’s house and she’s like, “Careful, Dumbledore got railed there.” — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 17, 2019

Nobody: JK Rowling: "Dobby is into fisting." — MISS VANJIE PARAS (@Punongbayan_) March 15, 2019

no one: jk rowling: snape sex tape coming soon — Quackity (@QuackityHQ) March 17, 2019

Fans also criticized Rowling for relegating the queer elements of her “Harry Potter” universe as trivia, rather than being in the canonical books and movies.

Would love to see an obvious nod to this relationship though. (Obvs not a sex scene or anything because it’s a family franchise first and foremost). She can’t just keep saying “dumbledores gay” “they had a relationship” that’s not a pass to make HP inclusive if it’s not shown https://t.co/lVUnhdHqc9 — Kelsey Ellison ⚡️ (@KelseyEllison) March 17, 2019

then put it in the movie you bloody cowards https://t.co/J1QvRkGvtw — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) March 17, 2019

if grindlewald and dumbledore fucked alone in a forest with no one else to see it, is it really queer representation https://t.co/cxwvvhl903 — im gay follow me (@cakeoryx) March 17, 2019

then put it in the movie you bloody cowards https://t.co/J1QvRkGvtw — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) March 17, 2019

J.K. Rowling Confirms Some Characters in Her Books and Movies Are Gay Everywhere Except in the Books or the Movies https://t.co/Y5gcbMWNB9 — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) March 16, 2019

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the second of a planned five-movie “Harry Potter” prequel series, was released in November to harsh reviews. In the movie, Rowling introduced new details about Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s past that were reviled by fans.

Most recently, Pottermore – a site Rowling uses to share new details about her expanding “Harry Potter” universe – was widely mocked when it tweeted out an old detail about how wizards and witches relieved themselves and vanished the excrement before using plumbing.