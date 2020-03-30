J.K. Rowling dropped licensing fees so teachers can post videos of themselves reading ‘Harry Potter’ books to students

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, schools across the globe have closed, and many educators are teaching remotely, using video conferencing platforms.

To help support teachers and children during this trying time, author J.K. Rowling has relaxed the licensing fees for her “Harry Potter” books through July.

That means teachers can record themselves reading “Harry Potter” and post those videos to educational platforms without having to pay a fee.

Author J.K. Rowling worked her magic to make life a little easier for teachers who are educating students remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The writer relaxed the licensing fees for her “Harry Potter” books through July, while schools are closed due to the outbreak. This will allow educators to record themselves reading books from the series and share those videos on their schools’ platforms without having to pay a fee.

caption Rowling has long been known for her philanthropic efforts. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Rowling shared the news on Twitter on March 20 and said she was “delighted to help teachers reach kids at home.”

Delighted to help teachers reach kids at home by relaxing the usual licence required to post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter books. Go to https://t.co/77d90pkiYK to find the guidelines. Be well, everyone. More soon! ????#HarryPotterAtHome — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 20, 2020

On her website, the author and her literary agent, the Blair Partnership, shared why they felt the need to make the books available for free during this challenging time. They said they “recognise the importance of sharing storytime and reading aloud in times of adversity.”

Rowling has long been known for her philanthropic efforts. The author, who once struggled financially as a single mother, has given away at least $150 million over the years.

That included a $18.9 million donation to the University of Edinburgh last year. The institution used the funds to support multiple sclerosis research and it constructed a building named for Rowling’s mother, Anne, who died at 45 from complications related to multiple sclerosis.

caption Rowling founded her own charity, Lumos, in 2005 to help children living in orphanages. source Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

In 2005, the author founded Lumos, a charity that aims to keep children out of orphanages and works to reconnect institutionalized children with their families.

The organization’s name was derived from a spell witches and wizards use in “Harry Potter” to bring light to dark places.

“The impact of not having the love and attention of a dedicated carer is profound,” Rowling wrote in the Guardian in 2014. “It can cause stunting, developmental delays and psychological trauma. I have seen babies who have learned not to cry because nobody comes. I have met children so desperate for affection that they will crawl into any stranger’s lap.”