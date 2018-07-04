JK Rowling is mocking Trump for making a spelling error in a tweet boasting about his writing prowess

caption JK Rowling has been laughing at Donald Trump on Twitter. source Rob Stothard/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump tweeted about his writing prowess on Tuesday.

But Trump made an unwitting error in his boast, using the word “pour” instead of “pore.”

The mistake was seized upon by “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling and others, including dictionary Merriam-Webster.

Trump deleted his original tweet, replacing it with one containing the correct use of the word “pour.”

JK Rowling is laughing at US President Donald Trump on Twitter after he misspelt a word in a tweet boasting about his writing prowess.

Trump said: “After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!”

He used the phrase “pour over,” when the grammatically correct version would have been “pore over.” The president swiftly deleted the tweet and reposted it with the correct use of the word pore.

“Harry Potter” author Rowling, a vehement critic of Trump, could not resist the urge to point and laugh at the mistake in a series of tweets before and after the president’s correction.

source Twitter

While many fans praised Rowling’s reaction, some were critical. Rowling replied to one person who said they would throw away their “Harry Potter” books on Twitter, claiming that reading the books would make her political leanings obvious.

Sweetheart, if you read the whole of Harry Potter and thought the author would support an authoritarian braggart who's too dumb to know how dumb he is, burn away. And so will I. pic.twitter.com/6U9PNqx0rK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

The official account for dictionary Merriam-Webster also made light of Trump’s error on Twitter. It provided definitions for “pore over” and “pour over,” and went one step further, defining “comb over” – a not so subtle reference to the president’s signature hairstyle.

'pore over' ????"to read or study very carefully" 'pour over' ☕️"to make expensive coffee" 'comb over' ????‍♂️"to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot"https://t.co/br20fgpmAb — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 3, 2018

Trump biographer Tim O’Brien, who wrote “Trump Nation,” also weighed in on Trump’s tweet, refuting Trump’s claim that he had “written many best selling books.”

O’Brien claimed that ghostwriters, and not the president, had written the president’s books. “President Trump didn’t write any of his books. Ghostwriters on all of them,” O’Brien tweeted on Tuesday.