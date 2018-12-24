JK Rowling mocks ‘Saint Jeremy Corbyn’ and his ‘b*******’ Brexit plan in 16-post tweet thread

caption JK Rowling. source Rob Stothard/Getty

JR Rowling brands Jeremy Corbyn Brexit position as “b*******” in sarcastic Twitter thread.

The Harry Potter author and long-time critic of the Labour leader criticised “Saint Jeremy Corbyn” in a thread of 16 tweets after Corbyn said he would go ahead with Brexit if he became prime minister.

“Saint Jeremy will achieve a miracle, and he shall bring forth a jobs-first Brexit and all the land shall rejoice.’ And she did answer, ‘Bollocks’,” she said in a “festive thread.”

Corbyn is under growing pressure to take a stand against Brexit.

Author JK Rowling has mocked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his position on Brexit in a 16-post Twitter thread.

The world-famous author of books including the Harry Potter series mocked “Saint Jeremy Corbyn” and his “b*******” Brexit policy in a tweet thread composed in a biblical style, titled: “The visitation of the Corbynites: a festive thread.”

Her latest criticism of Corbyn comes after he told the Guardian that the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union would go ahead even if Labour won a snap election and got into power before the March 29 departure date.

Referring to Labour’s policy of a “jobs-first Brexit,” Rowling tweeted:

“And she did answer, ‘How shall the poor fare under Brexit, which thy saint hath always in his secret heart desired, yet he hath not admitted what was in his heart, lest fewer attend his next sermon on the Glastonbury B stage.’

“And they did answer, ‘Saint Jeremy will achieve a miracle, and he shall bring forth a jobs-first Brexit and all the land shall rejoice.’ And she did answer, ‘Bollocks’.”

She later described Corbyn, of who she has been a long-time critic, as “in third place after Pontus [Theresa] May.”

Here is the full thread

And lo, unto her did appear a host of Corbyn defenders, who did descend upon her mentions, and she was not sore afraid, because she was used to it. And the host did sing with one voice, ‘ungodly woman, thou foolest us not. We know the true reason thou despisest Saint Jeremy.’ 1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2018

Corbyn has been criticised by pro-EU figures including some of his own MPs for his recent interview with the Guardian and refusal to oppose Brexit more generally.

Owen Smith, senior Labour MP and former Labour leadership candidate, tweeted: “Even if he’s right that his best chance of winning is to accept Brexit (and the evidence suggests he’s wrong), morally and politically we must resist. Brexit will entrench inequality, division, nationalism and intolerance. It’s everything we stand against.”

Labour MP Wes Streeting accused his leader of “peddling a myth” that Labour could renegotiate the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement currently on the table, and added: “How would Labour’s Brexit be any better than remaining in the EU? Our members and voters are overwhelmingly pro-European. This lets them, and our country, down.”

caption Jeremy Corbyn. source Getty

Labour’s Brexit policy is a deal with the EU that includes a permanent customs union, a “single market deal,” and the maintenance of strong workplace and environmental protections.

At its most recent conference in Liverpool, Labour agreed to a motion that said the party would consider backing another referendum, or “People’s Vote,” if an early general election isn’t possible.

As Business Insider reported this month, Corbyn’s office is very reluctant to campaign for another referendum as they believe it would trigger a backlash among voters it must have onside to win the next election.