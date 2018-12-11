JK Rowling had the best response to Donald Trump’s ‘smocking gun’ typo

caption JK Rowling is no Donald Trump fan. source Rob Stothard/Getty

US President Donald Trump misspelt “smoking” twice in one tweet on Monday.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking [sic] Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking [sic] Gun,” he tweeted.

People piled in to mock the president for his typo, which was reminiscent of his “covfefe” gaffe last year.

Among those to mock Trump was one of his most vocal critics JK Rowling, who had the perfect response to the spelling error.

“The world’s in such a state, I almost feel like taking up smocking again,” she tweeted.

The “Harry Potter” author has made her views on the President of the United States crystal clear since before he was even elected.

It came as no surprise, then, when the celebrated writer piled in to mock the president over his latest Twitter gaffe, wherein he misspelt “smoking” – twice.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun… No Collusion,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

The mistake drew a number of hilarious responses: “What a pity, to see the once majestic office of the #POTUS reduced to a laughingsmock,” Jonathan Penn wrote.

What a pity, to see the once majestic office of the #POTUS reduced to a laughingsmock. #SmockingGun #Collusion #Impeachment — Jonathan Penn (@jpennwrites) December 11, 2018

“A smocking gun sounds like something a well-prepared contestant would bring to Project Runway,” Time Out New York theater editor Adam Feldman wrote.

A smocking gun sounds like something a well-prepared contestant would bring to Project Runway — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) December 10, 2018

Merriam-Webster dictionary waded in with a definition (as it often does in times of shared internet humor). It turns out “smocking” is a real word, but it means a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place – so probably not what the president was going for.

Today in Spellcheck Can't Save You: 'Smocking' is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place. https://t.co/3wbxPG24ne — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 10, 2018

It was Trump’s old nemesis Rowling, though, who delivered the best response: “The world’s in such a state, I almost feel like taking up smocking again.”

The world's in such a state, I almost feel like taking up smocking again. pic.twitter.com/zJCqYtjluv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 10, 2018

Her post had received over 32,000 likes at the time of writing.

The president’s grammar error drew comparisons to his infamous “covfefe” tweet last year, which set the internet into meltdown at the time.

Rowling commented on that mistake too, saying: “You’re all laughing, but perhaps the real Twitter is the covfefe we make along the way.”

You're all laughing, but perhaps the real Twitter is the covfefe we make along the way. pic.twitter.com/WksVYbYJxA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 31, 2017

If one thing seems clear, it’s that Rowling won’t be stopping her derision of Trump any time soon.