JK Rowling posted a tribute to the late Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman, and his brother replied

caption JK Rowling on December 11, 2019 in New York City; Alan Rickman on October 17, 2014 in London, England. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Mike Marsland/WireImage

JK Rowling tweeted a tribute to Alan Rickman, the beloved actor who played Severus Snape in Harry Potter.

Rowling said that Rickman, who died in 2016, “was such a great person, quite aside from his talent.”

The author wrote that when she first saw the production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in London, just months after Rickman’s death, she ‘irrationally’ thought she would see her friend onstage.

JK Rowling shared an emotional story about losing her beloved friend and Severus Snape actor, Alan Rickman, after a “Harry Potter” fan tweeted that they were watching the eighth film of the franchise, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

Rowling wrote about her experience viewing the dress rehearsal for the original production of her play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” in London in 2016 – just months after Rickman had died of pancreatic cancer. When the actor who played Snape in the play appeared onstage, Rowling said that for a moment, she held out hope that it was Rickman himself.

“At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I’d see Alan,” she said.

Michael Rickman, the actor’s brother, responded to Rowling’s tweet with a tribute of his own, and thanked the author for speaking at the funeral four years ago. “To everyone in the wider world he was a star, to us he was more. Our brother. Our mum would have been so proud of the respect he was held in,” he said.

Rowling replied, saying that Rickman was “such a great person, quite aside from his talent.”

“I can only begin to imagine your loss,” she continued. “It was one of the most moving funerals I’ve ever been to and you could tell how much it meant to everyone there to make it worthy of him.”

In addition to Rickman’s unforgettable role as the mysterious and prickly professor in the “Harry Potter” film adaptations of Rowling’s books, Rickman’s long career as a stage and screen actor earned him BAFTA, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe awards, as well as Tony nominations.