JLG Launches New Low-Level Access Equipment and Operator Safety Training, Boosting Workplace Productivity and Safety

JLG’s low-level access machines boost workplace productivity by reducing effort when compared with mechanical manual alternatives such as ladders and scaffolding. The company also launches Operator Safety Training to improve safety standards across the industry.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – July 11, 2018 – JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE:OSK] will unveil its new Low-Level Access equipment at the IPAF Asia Conference and Showcase 2018 being held in Kuala Lumpur, on the 18 and 19 of July. The company will also launch its new Operator Safety Training courses focusing on operator safety at height.













JLG is the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telescopic material handlers. One of the Diamond Sponsors of the upcoming IPAF conference, JLG will unveil two new products at the event — the EcoLift, part of its new family of low-level access equipment, and the 660SJ, one of the most popular models in the new 600 Series Boom Lift range.

JLG’s low-level access equipment, which are now being introduced in Asia, include four push-around machines — the Power Tower®, the Nano, the PecoLift and EcoLift — and three self-propelled lifts — Nano SP Zero, Nano SP and Nano SP Plus. The platform heights range from 1.5 metres to 3.10 metres.

JLG’s low-level access lifts are safe, quiet, easily manoeuvrable and intuitive to operate, ideal for indoor spaces for a host of trades in construction, maintenance and facility work. The lifts dramatically reduce effort and increase efficiency when compared with mechanical manual alternatives such as ladders and scaffoldings, and give workers the ability to use both hands on the job.

JLG’s EcoLift, which will be on display at IPAF, uses the revolutionary ‘Patented Stored Power System’ that requires no batteries, no power and no hydraulic oil, making it easy to use and environmentally-friendly.

The display at IPAF will also include the 660SJ Boom Lift, which has an industry-leading platform capacity of 340 kgs. The 660SJ has a small footprint, which allows it to be shipped in a 40-foot high cube container, hence reducing shipping cost.

“JLG is at the forefront of understanding the factors impacting mega trends and is developing cutting edge technologies to lead the industry in innovation in those areas,” says Shashank Bhatia, Director of Engineering, Scissors and Verticals Product Development, JLG Industries. “We are investing significant amount of research dollars to innovate in areas such as safety, productivity and total cost of ownership, and transforming the access industry with our accident-free, highly efficient and service-free machines.”

As part of its endeavour to improve safety standards in the industry, JLG is introducing a series of training courses in Malaysia. Besides free online product training courses, operators can also sign up for Operator Safety Training conducted by JLG’s appointed distributors in Malaysia — TH Tong Heng Machinery and Aerial Lift & Equipment. Using classroom-based tutorials, demonstrations, hands-on training and assessments, these courses aim to help operators to safely use MEWP / AWP equipment.

“JLG has collaborated with several partners in the industry and is analysing data and developing tools to ensure the safety of its operators,” says Bhatia. “With an eye to building the safe workplace of the future, we are investing in technologies around aspects that range from operator injury prevention to workplace accident avoidance.”

JLG will be showcasing its commitment to innovation and safety at Booth number D4 at the IPAF event. The booth promises to be exciting and educational, allowing visitors to step onto a boom lift platform and operate a boom lift across a series of obstacles in a Virtual Reality environment.

“JLG has great confidence in the long-term potential of Malaysia’s thriving economy, which has been growing steadily over the past 20 years. Even with the recent political change, uncertainty and threats surrounding some of the most important projects in recent times that have been deferred, we still hold a positive view as the country readjusts,” says David Border, Regional Sales & Market Development Director, South-East Asia, Japan and Korea at JLG Industries. “As businesses strive to stay competitive, adopting technology is necessary to increase productivity and mitigate labour costs. The access industry and JLG has an important role to play here and in the region.”

For more information about JLG’s innovative products, visit www.jlg.com

Company Background

JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, is dedicated to helping customers enhance worksite productivity and safety by engineering, manufacturing, and selling access equipment that is reliable, powerful, versatile, and intuitive to use. The company’s lines include aerial work platforms (AWP) with articulating and telescoping booms, scissor lifts, portable personal vertical lifts, low-level access, mobile stock picking lifts, equipment trailers, utility vehicles, and telehandlers for material handling applications. JLG Industries focuses on total cost of ownership, offering its customers a comprehensive portfolio of aftermarket services that go beyond traditional parts and services to include a new line of competitive parts, remanufactured parts, online and on-site training programs, a dedicated training facility, a growing parts distribution footprint, and used — as is, certified, and reconditioned equipment.

Headquartered in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, JLG Industries has pioneered many access industry firsts. These include oscillating axles for boom and scissor lifts in 1981, the only fuel-cell powered boom lift in 1999, the first environmentally-friendly 60-foot electric boom lift in 2000, and the first boom lift to reach 150 feet in 2011. The company surpassed its own record in 2014 with its 185-foot model 1850SJ, the world’s tallest self-propelled boom lift. In the same year, the company introduced the first true hybrid diesel/electric boom lift, the H340AJ. In 2016, JLG unveiled the 1500AJP, the world’s tallest reaching articulating boom lift. 2017 marked the company’s 20th year offering hybrid technology to its customers.





JLG Industries, Inc., is a wholly-owned business segment of Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE:OSK], a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of commercial, fire and emergency, and military vehicles and vehicle bodies. Oshkosh Corporation is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.





Reaching Out Globally

JLG is a partner in its customers’ success, reaching out worldwide to enable performance, boost productivity, ensure uptime, and support progress. With more than 4,000 employees and facilities across five continents, JLG supports its customers — and their customers — with world-class training, parts, service, used equipment re-marketing, and flexible financial services.

The company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, France, Belgium, Romania, Australia, and China. It provides sales, service, and support from locations around the world.