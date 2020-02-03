Jennifer Lopez wore a Swarovski crystal-encrusted manicure that matched her ‘shattered glass’ Super Bowl halftime outfit

caption Jennifer Lopez’s crystal manicure matched the finale outfit she wore at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Tom Bachik

Jennifer Lopez performed with Shakira at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lopez wore five different outfits, all designed by Versace, during the performance.

Her nails, designed by manicurist Tom Bachik, featured Swarovski crystals in a mosaic design that matched her final outfit of the halftime show.

At the 2020 Super Bowl, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage for a 15-minute performance that many fans are calling the best halftime show in recent years.

Lopez made four quick outfit changes during the show, wearing five outfits all designed by Versace – from a leather bodysuit to a feather cape designed to look like the American and Puerto Rican flags.

caption Jennifer Lopez finished the halftime show in a mirrored bodysuit. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

She also sported a glitzy manicure, and while it was a subtle detail onstage, it matched perfectly with her finale outfit: a bodysuit covered in mirrored metallic pieces arranged like a mosaic.

Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik designed Lopez’s manicure for the halftime show. Bachik told Insider in an email that Lopez’s nails featured Swarovski crystals in a pattern that intentionally coordinated with her finale halftime ensemble.

caption Lopez wearing her first halftime outfit and finished nail design. source Tom Bachik

“We used Swarovski crystals in various shapes, and applied them sporadically over the top like fractured glass,” Bachik said. “We finished with white striping in between the crystals to set it off.”

Bachik added that Lopez’s nails are a medium-length, tapered square shape.

caption A close-up of Jennifer Lopez’s halftime nails. source Tom Bachik

Bachik hand-placed each crystal on pieces of acrylic before adhering them to Lopez’s actual nails.

caption The nail station had a towel embroidered with “@JLo #SuperBowl2020.” source Tom Bachik

“I love mixed media and dimension, and J-Lo loves bling and sparkle,” Bachik said. “I love making nails like jewelry.”

caption Here, Bachik is pictured applying the nails on Lopez. source Tom Bachik

Bachik also appeared to have designed a second set of acrylic nails for Lopez to wear to a Super Bowl after-party. In an Instagram post, Bachik showed an arrangement of pink, white, and gold nails, also featuring Swarovski embellishments.