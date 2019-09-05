Boris Johnson’s own brother dramatically quit as an MP and government minister, accusing him of trashing the national interest

caption Jo Johnson, the brother of the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. source Reuters

Jo Johnson, the younger brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Thursday resigned his post as a minister and stepped down as a member of parliament (MP).

In a tweet announcing his resignation, Johnson said he was “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.”

Jo Johnson is a staunch supporter of remaining in the European Union and backs holding a second Brexit referendum.

His resignation comes as discontent grows in the Conservative Party after Boris Johnson expelled more than 20 MPs after they voted to delay Brexit.

Johnson, unlike his brother, supports remaining in the European Union and has called repeatedly for a second Brexit referendum and was also reportedly unhappy about Johnson’s decision to expel 21 Conservative MPs from the party.

He was the MP for the Orpington constituency on the outskirts of London, and Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation.

It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019

The prime minister has previously dismissed suggestions that he would fall out with his brother while in office.

Asked by theTelegraph in 2013, whether his brother would “shaft” him in the same way that opposition Labour MP Ed Miliband did when he successfully challenged his brother David for the leadership of their party, Boris Johnson replied: “Absolutely not. We don’t do things that way, that’s a very left-wing thing.”

“Only a socialist could regard familial ties as being so trivial as to shaft his own brother.”

Jo Johnson’s resignation comes after his brother was thwarted in a bid to call an early election in October, just weeks before the UK is set to leave the European Union.

MPs have yet to approve a Brexit deal, and unless they are able to do so before October 31, the UK will drop out of the EU with no deal.

Discontent in the Conservative Party has grown in recent days after Boris decided to expel 21 senior MPs from the party after they backed a bill that would see Brexit delayed until 2020.

The ousted MPs, who included two former chancellors and Winston Churchill’s grandson, are popular figures in the party and Boris has reportedly been challenged by leading members of his cabinet to repeal their expulsion.

Jo had previously resigned from his position as a minister in the cabinet of his brother’s predecessor Theresa May, where he served as a transport minister.

He had also opposed May’s approach to Brexit, which he said at the time that the UK was “barrelling towards an incoherent Brexit.”