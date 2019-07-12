Jo Malone candles and fragrances are discounted at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — here’s exactly what’s on sale

source Jo Malone

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts July 19 and runs through August 4.

But Nordstrom cardholders can get early access to the blowout Anniversary Sale starting July 12.

There are tons of deals on apparel for men and women, beauty, skin care, home, and more.

One we’re most excited for is Jo Malone London. In fact, the brand will be discounting five products exclusively during the sale.

While the official start date of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is July 19, Nordstrom cardholders can shop the sale a whole week early starting July 12. The sale goes through August 4, or you know, when things sell out – and you know they will.

One of the first things we know will go fast is anything from Jo Malone London. The British company has been creating cult-favorite hand and body lotions, candles, and room sprays since the early ’90s. We all know someone who has at least two of each, and we’d wager that they must’ve picked some of them up at the Nordstrom sale where some of the brand’s favorite scents and items are heavily discounted.

Here are the five Jo Malone products exclusively on sale at Nordstrom:

Travel Candle Collection

source Nordstrom

Group this trio of candles together for a super-zen vibe, or place them around your apartment and light up the closest one you’re near for a subtle scent. The set includes three small candles in English Pear & Freesia, Peony & Blush Suede, and Lime Basil & Mandarin.

Cologne Collection

source Nordstrom

Consider this your starter set of Jo Malone fragrances. The set includes five scents that range from fruity to floral to woodsy, so there’s a chance you’ll find your new favorite scent – or three.

Miniature Fragrance & Body Set

source Nordstrom

You can mix, match, and layer with this set that includes two colognes in Nectarine Blossom & Honey and Wood Sage & Sea Salt, and a hydrating body cream in English Pear & Freesia.

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash

source Nordstrom

Nothing like a jumbo-sized bottle of a fresh-smelling hand wash remind yourself to take self-care seriously. It’ll dress up your bathroom at the same time too.

English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Wash

source Nordstrom

And then follow it up with this deliciously scented lotion in one of the brand’s most popular scents. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t match the scent of the hand wash – Jo Malone’s scents are easy to layer over each other without smelling too heavy or overwhelming.