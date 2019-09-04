A 19-year-old seen as the new Ronaldo is the one player to fire Atletico Madrid past Barcelona and Real Madrid, the club’s former striker says

caption Joao Felix in action for Atletico Madrid. source Photo by Getty/Soccrates Images

Joao Felix can help Atletico Madrid win La Liga this season, says the club’s former striker Diego Forlan.

Forlan believes Felix’s goals and assists will see Atletico finish above FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“Felix is one of those talents, he is very young but showing that he has great ability his talent is great, he scores goals, he assists,” Forlan told reporters, according to The Sun. “I think he could be the player.”

Felix joined Atletico for $137 million this summer from Benfica, and has already scored one goal and assisted another in just three league games for his new club.

Read more of our soccer stories here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Joao Felix can be the player to fire Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title, ahead of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, says the club’s former striker Diego Forlan.

Felix has impressed at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium since his club record $137 million summer move from SL Benfica, helping Atletico enjoy a perfect start to the new campaign.

The youngster, who was signed to replace the departed Antoine Griezmann and is regarded as the hottest thing to come out of Portuguese soccer since Cristiano Ronaldo, has scored one and assisted another in his first three league games for Diego Simeone’s side.

And Forlan believes the 19-year-old’s stellar performances so far are an indication of things to come, for both player and club.

“Joao Felix is one of those talents, he is very young but showing that he has great ability his talent is great, he scores goals, he assists,” the ex-Uruguay international told reporters according to The Sun. “I think he could be the player.”

Forlan added: “I know Madrid and Barcelona, they have great players but as well Atletico have signed some really good ones, Joao Felix and other players.

“I think Atletico Madrid are in a good moment to fight for the title again.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both endured slow starts to the new campaign, unlike Atletico, a team that has hit the ground running.

Barcelona has won just one of its three La Liga games so far in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi, most recently drawing 2-2 with newly-promoted CA Osasuna.

Madrid has also managed just one win, coming against Celta Vigo on the opening day.

Atletico currently sit top of La Liga having won all three of its games so far.

Diego Simeone’s side next take on Real Sociedad on September 14, before opening its UEFA Champions League campaign against Juventus.

Read more:

Joao Felix, the $137 million prince of Portuguese soccer, is set to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps and take La Liga by storm

Almost 700 soccer players were traded on transfer deadline day – here are the biggest ones you may have missed, including Mauro Icardi’s surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi has been twice as good as Cristiano Ronaldo in the modern era, according to a computer algorithm

Christian Pulisic can be the Tiger Woods of American soccer, the Chelsea FC star’s childhood club chairman says

Meet the finance guru who tells millionaire athletes how to invest – and not squander – their money