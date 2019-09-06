Cristiano Ronaldo once dreamed of being the world’s best soccer player. Now, Joao Felix wants to follow in his footsteps, according to the teenager’s former club.

caption Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo. source Photos by Getty

Joao Felix harbors the same dream Cristiano Ronaldo once did as a youngster: to be the best soccer player in the world.

Rodrigo Magalhaes, Felix’s former youth cocoordinator at Benfica, told Business Insider that “Joao is a young talented player with similar dreams” to those of his countryman.

Felix became the most expensive teenager of all time when he joined Atletico Madrid in a $137 million move from Benfica this summer, less than a year after making his debut in the Primera Liga.

His meteoric rise to fame has drawn plenty of comparisons to Ronaldo, who too left Portugal for Manchester United in 2003 after his breakthrough season with Sporting Lisbon.

“We don’t know if he will overcome Ronaldo, but we know that he will work to be the best,” Magalhaes said. “João Félix will make is own path, and we will be waiting for his success.”

As a youngster, Ronaldo made no secret of his desire to be the best soccer player in the world – a dream he went on to make a reality, becoming one the sport’s most successful and decorated players ever during his spells with United, Real Madrid, and most recently Juventus.

And Magalhaes, who watched Felix’s development first hand at Benfica, says the Atleti striker has ambitions similar to that of his countryman.

caption Felix and Ronaldo in Portugal training together. source Photo by Getty/Patricia de Melo Moreira

"Since his meteoric rise last season, the comparisons between Joao and Ronaldo have been constant," Magalhaes told Business Insider. "Ronaldo made history in Portuguese and world Football, and his legacy is in the highest level in history.

“Ronaldo confessed that he dreamed of being the best player in the world, but he didn’t expect to achieve all the success he has now. Joao is a young talented player with similar dreams.”

Ronaldo, now 34, has a trophy cabinet laden with team and induvidual honours.

As well as winning 26 major titles in England, Spain, and Italy, the self-confessed “God of football” has also won the Ballon d’Or a record five times, been named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI for each of the last 12 seasons, and captained Portugal to back-to-back international honours in the European Championships and UEFA Nations League.

Magalhaes is unsure whether Felix can match such lofty accomplishments, but insists the teenager will write his own chapter in soccer history regardless.

"We don't know if he will overcome Ronaldo, but we know that he will work to be the best," the Benfica youth coordinator said.

“João Félix will make is own path, and we will be waiting for his success.”

Felix will next be in action on Saturday when Atletico take on Real Sociedad, as Diego Simeone’s side looks to maintain it’s 100% start to the new campaign.