Joaquin Phoenix curtsied for Prince William at the BAFTAs and fans are calling it the ‘highlight’ of their day

caption Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Joaquin Phoenix both attended the 2020 BAFTAs. source Jef Gilbert/Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix greeted Prince William with a curtsy at the 73rd annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Sunday.

The 45-year-old actor shook the Duke of Cambridge’s hand before dipping down into a curtsy and saying, “It’s so lovely to meet you.”

William, who attended the show with Kate Middleton, then complimented Phoenix on his performance in “Joker.”

He said, “‘Joker’ was amazing. I put it off and put it off because people kept telling me, ‘Be careful when you watch it.’ When I watched it, it blew my mind. It was really good.”

When fans saw the moment that Phoenix curtsied in front of William, some called it the “highlight of my day” and said they “can’t stop watching.”

Ok, I know #TheBachelor is on but I can’t stop watching Joaquin Phoenix curtsy to Prince William @KensingtonRoyal — Mary Kate Diehl (@Mary_Kate_P) February 4, 2020

So far the highlight of my day is seeing a video of Joaquin Phoenix doing a curtsy when he met Prince William. Loool — Yani ???? (@iiannyxx) February 4, 2020

Did Joaquin Phoenix intentionally curtsy to Prince William or was it a joke coz like ?? I can’t cope — Hana (@Hsky1997) February 4, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix curtsying for Prince William is the most awkward, cutest thing on the Internet. — Gail ???????? (@gaillllyyyy) February 4, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix curtsying for Prince William is my favourite moment of the entire awards season. — Mark Jonathan Read Ⓜ️ (@ActuallyMJR) February 4, 2020

Still not over Joaquin Phoenix curtsying to Prince William. — Another Opinion (@crimethink) February 4, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix curtsying for Prince William has made my week hands down ???? — kel❣️ (@kellirussell99) February 4, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix busting out the curtsy for Prince William has certified his position as the SUPREME BENCHMASTER SUPREME! ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Fqg2mMJ8dG — Julian James (@bigdaddyjulianj) February 3, 2020

Phoenix continued his successful awards season with a BAFTA win for best leading actor on Sunday night, beating nominees including Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, and Jonathan Pryce.

He used his acceptance speech as an opportunity to highlight the lack of diversity in the film industry. While he expressed gratitude for the award, he said that he felt “conflicted.”

“We send a very clear message to people of color that ‘you’re not welcome here,'” Phoenix explained.

He continued, “I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, although that’s what we give ourselves every year. People just want to be acknowledged and appreciated and respected for their work.”

This year, the actor has won awards at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his lead performance in “Joker.” He’s also nominated for best actor at the 2020 Academy Awards.