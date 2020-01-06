Joaquin Phoenix didn’t walk the Golden Globes red carpet with fiancée Rooney Mara so he could sweetly admire her instead

caption Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. source Getty Images / Daniele Venturelli

Joaquin Phoenix admired his fiancée, Rooney Mara, from afar on the red carpet Sunday at the 77th Golden Globes.

When she realized he was staring at her, she giggled and beamed right back at him.

The “Carol” actress wasn’t nominated for any awards this year; however, she attended the event with Phoenix, who won best actor in a drama motion picture for his performance in “Joker.”

The pair reportedly met while filming “Her” in 2012 and later dated for three years before announcing their engagement in July.

Joaquin Phoenix stood away from his fiancée, Rooney Mara, on the red carpet on Sunday at the 77th Golden Globes – just so he could get a better view of her.

Photographers captured the sweet moment when the 45-year-old actor smiled, and even used his hand to cover his mouth, while gazing at the “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” actress. Mara wore a black lace Givenchy dress.

caption Mara and Phoenix on the 77th annual Golden Globes red carpet. source Getty Images / Daniele Venturelli

She soon realized her fiancé was beaming at her, rather than posing for the cameras, and couldn’t help smirking back at him.

caption Mara and Phoenix. source Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

Mara brought her hand to her mouth to cover a smile and adoringly returned his gaze as soon as she saw what Phoenix was focused on.

caption Mara and Phoenix attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards. source Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

The 34-year-old actress wasn’t nominated for any awards this year; however, she was previously nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama in 2012 and 2016 for her performances in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “Carol,” respectively.

This year, she accompanied her fiancé, who won the category of best actor in a drama motion picture for his performance in “Joker.”

During his acceptance speech, the “Gladiator” star grew emotional while he thanked his fiancée and wiped away tears.

The two met on the set of “Her” in 2012 but didn’t begin officially dating until they reunited while filming “Mary Magdalene” in 2016, according to The Oprah Magazine.

They confirmed their engagement in July after three years of dating.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Phoenix said he initially confused Mara’s shy demeanor for disdain when he met her and thought she hated him. But he was immediately drawn to her.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he said. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”