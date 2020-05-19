Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are reportedly expecting their 1st child together

caption Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly expecting a child together. source TIZIANA FABI / Getty Images

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Page Six was the first to report the news after a source told the outlet that the “Carol” star may be as far as six months into her pregnancy and has been covering her stomach by wearing loose-fitting clothes.

The couple initially met while filming the 2013 movie “Her” and got engaged in 2019. The baby will be both actors’ first child.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix reportedly have a baby on the way.

Page Six broke the news on Monday after speaking to a source that confirmed the 35-year-old actress’ pregnancy. The news was then confirmed by Us Weekly on Tuesday.

According to the Page Six source, Mara “may be as far as six months along in her pregnancy” and has been “wearing baggy clothes to cover her bump” while she and the 45-year-old “Joker” actor self-isolate in their Los Angeles home during the pandemic.

The Us Weekly source echoed that Rooney is “about six months along,” and added, “Joaquin is great and has been accompanying her to appointments.”

This child will be the first for both Mara and Phoenix.

caption Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix attended the 2020 Oscars. source VALERIE MACON / Getty Images

The couple first met while costarring in the 2013 science fiction movie “Her.” And although Phoenix said he was immediately drawn to Mara, the Oscar-winning actor told Vanity Fair that he misinterpreted her shy personality and thought she had negative feelings toward him.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he told the publication. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

Mara and Phoenix reunited to film the 2018 movie “Mary Magdalene” and began dating shortly after shooting wrapped. By 2019, they were engaged.

Although the couple has maintained a low profile, they’ve supported each other’s careers and walked red carpets side-by-side. When Phoenix won the Tribute Actor Award at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival for his performance in “Joker,” he showed affection for Mara during his acceptance speech.

“One last thing, somewhere here – I don’t know where – is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever,” he told the crowd toward the end of his speech, adding, “I love you. Thank you.”

The actors also attended the 2020 Golden Globes, during which the “Joker” actor won best actor in a drama motion picture. Although much of the attention was on Phoenix throughout the evening, he stood back on the red carpet – instead of posing for the cameras – just to admire his fiancée from afar.

Representatives for Mara and Phoenix didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.