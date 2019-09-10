Joaquin Phoenix ‘wasn’t eager’ to lose 52 pounds to play the Joker

caption Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s most famous villain in “Joker.” source Warner Bros.

Joaquin Phoenix lost 52 pounds to play the Clown Prince of Crime in Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Joker” movie, but it wasn’t something the actor originally wanted to do.

“It’s a horrible way to live,” Phoenix told the New York Times in a new interview about the film, which follows an origin story for the iconic Batman villain set outside of any comic book.

“I think he should be kind of heavy. [Director] Todd [Phillips] was like, ‘I think you should do the real thin person,'” Phoenix added.

According to production notes from Warner Bros., Phoenix ate little more than an apple a day for the role. Phillips wanted the character to “look hungry and unhealthy.”

Here’s how he looks in “Joker”:

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.” source Warner Bros.

“Joker” isn’t the first time that Phoenix has lost a substantial amount of weight for a role. According to the New York Times, it’s why the actor was a bit reluctant to do it.

Phoenix previously went on an extreme diet for 2012’s “The Master,” eating little more than nuts. The role earned him a best Oscar nod.

At the Venice Film Festival, Phoenix said losing that much weight starts to affect your psychology, saying, “You start to go mad.”

Numerous actors have played incarnations of the Joker over the years, including Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, who won an Oscar for the role posthumously.

“Joker” will be in theaters Friday, October 4 and is already receiving Oscar buzz for Phoenix’s performance as the iconic Batman villain. It took home the top prize at the Venice Film Festival.