US job openings are falling rapidly as the coronavirus brings economy to a halt

There are growing signs that US employers are pulling back on hiring as the coronavirus pandemic raises concerns about a potential downturn.

Job openings fell 1.5% in the week that ended March 13, according to the career website Glassdoor. The 89,000 drop brought the pace of openings to within the slowest 10% of weeks for growth since the beginning of 2016.

The decline came as government and health officials escalated efforts to contain the respiratory illness COVID-19, shuttering operations across the nation and encouraging consumers to stay at home.

Senior Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao called it a “substantial dip for just one week” and warned that a similarly sized drop over the next four weeks would compound into 356,000 fewer openings.

“In healthy economic times, weekly declines in job openings are normally followed by a snapback in the following week,” Zhao said. “But given the rapidly evolving outbreak, that seems unlikely today.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to report weekly jobless claims on Thursday, offering a clearer picture of business plans in the face of COVID-19. A number of states have seen a surge in interest in unemployment benefits in recent days.

Washington has scrambled to respond to the rapidly changing economic outlook in the US, drafting plans to aid business and household finances and provide protections for workers. Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve made an emergency cut that brought interest rates to near zero.

