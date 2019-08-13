11 jobs that don’t require any experience to get hired

caption Customer service representative jobs may require a training course, but no formal prior experience. source Getty Images/monkeybusinessimages

Applying for a job can be an extremely stressful process – especially when you have little to no experience in that given field.

Glassdoor recently released their top picks for jobs that don’t require past experience.

Here are 11 jobs where you don’t need any experience, plus the salaries for each position.

You can’t get a job without experience, but you can’t get experience without a job. It’s a Catch 22, and there are few things more frustrating than going to apply for an entry-level job, only to discover they’re looking for candidates with at least 2 or 3 years experience.

Whether you’re changing careers or just starting out, finding an entry-level position that doesn’t require a lengthy resume can be difficult. Even some jobs that are posted as entry-level nevertheless require internships or some kind of relevant job experience.

However, you may be surprised to discover there are many jobs available that don’t require any experience at all.

Glassdoor recently released their list of jobs that require no experience, as well as the salaries for each job.

Here are 11 entry-level jobs that don’t require any prior experience.

Customer service representative

caption A customer service representative looking at a computer. source Bloomberg/Getty

Average yearly salary: $30,688

What they do: They handle customer inquiries, help solve customers’ problems, and provide technical support, most often remotely. A training course may be required, but no other prior experience may be necessary for entry-level customer service jobs.

Home care aid or home health aid

caption A home care aid with a senior citizen. source Caring Across Generations

Average yearly salary: $26,118

What they do: Home care aids or home health aids provide some medical attention in-home, usually supervised by a nurse or doctor. In addition to helping senior citizens with day-to-day tasks, they may also administer medications, change bandages, and check vital signs like temperature, pulse, and respiration rates.

Publicity assistant or public relations assistant

caption Public relations personnel making a presentation. source Mike Windle/Getty Images

Average yearly salary: $45,498

What they do: Public relations assistants communicate between the brand or client and their desired audience. Glassdoor explains that while no experience may be required, many larger public relations firms offer training programs for the first one to two years you’re in the business. People skills are a major necessity, as are impressive writing capabilities.

Real estate agent

caption A real estate agent speaking with a client. source Getty Images / Joe Raedle

Average yearly salary: $51,899

What they do: Real estate agents help people looking to buy a home go through the process of looking at different properties, placing an offer on their home, and other duties associated with buying a house. To become a real estate agent, you’ll need to take a 60-hour course.

Sales account representative

caption A business meeting. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Average yearly salary: $45,436

What they do: Sales account representatives sell products either to businesses or directly to consumers. Glassdoor notes that many sales account representative jobs require a Bachelor’s degree, but not all.

Medical assistant

caption A medical assistant listening to a patient’s heartbeat with a stethoscope. source John Moore / Getty Images

Average yearly salary: $33,719

What they do: Medical assistants perform basic medical tasks for doctors and nurses. This can include taking the patient’s temperature or other vitals, performing office or administration duties, and more.

Administrative assistant

caption An administrative assistant speaking on the phone. source SolStock/Getty Images

Average yearly salary: $44,950

What they do: Administrative assistants file paperwork, answer phone calls, schedule meetings, and perform other office organizational tasks. They may also take notes in meetings and provide assistance to higher-ups. Glassdoor explains that this entry-level position may be an excellent way to get your foot in the door at many top companies.

Veterinary assistant

caption Veterinarian John Edwards examines a cat at the Jefferson Parish animal shelter in Louisiana. source John Moore/Getty Images News

Average yearly salary: $31,567

What they do: Veterinary assistants help veterinarians with office tasks, provide assistance during animal exams, and practice light medical work on animals, such as taking their temperature or placing them on the examination table. Veterinary assistants are required to complete a certification program and have a high school diploma, but no job experience is usually required.

Customer care specialist

caption Two people shaking hands. source GettyImages/Thomas Barwick

Average yearly salary: $34,436

What they do: Customer care specialists may be confused with customer service representatives, but the two jobs differ slightly. According to Glassdoor, customer care specialists work more with businesses rather than individual customers. For people more interested in working on the B-to-B side of things, customer care may be for you. Relevant experience in customer service or a call center is preferred, but many job postings only require a high school diploma and relevant skills.

Legal assistant

caption A person with their hands clasped at a legal meeting. source Shutterstock

Average yearly salary: $46,452

What they do: Legal assistants help lawyers with paperwork, answer phones, schedule meetings and depositions, generate status reports, and more. While Glassdoor explains that some legal assistant jobs require “significant experience,” others are more entry-level. Becoming a legal assistant is an excellent way to get your foot in the door of the legal profession, and even work your way up to becoming a paralegal.

Medical biller

caption A woman speaks to someone on the phone while looking at her computer. source Getty Images

Average yearly salary: $36,698

What they do: Medical billers act as the liaison between a doctor’s office and insurance companies. The job requires you to be handy at computers, detail-oriented, and may require one to three months of either experience or training. Glassdoor explains that medical billing courses can oftentimes count as this experience.