Jobs in pot are at an all-time high, but the boom is causing rifts in the traditional workforce

caption Jobs in pot are creating an industry high. source PABLO PORCIUNCULA BRUNE / Getty Images

Jobs in the cannabis industry are growing rapidly, according to The New York Times.

Though specific job metrics are not yet tracked, sites like ZipRecruiter and Indeed report 200,000 to 300,000 jobs in pot nationwide. Glassdoor reported a 76% increase in cannabis job openings earlier this year.

The influx in marijuana jobs has led to university programs dedicated to learning about cannabis, as well as lessened workplace drug testing to compete for more talent.

The cannabis industry has one of the fastest-growing rates of job creation, according to a new report from The New York Times. While the US Department of Labor does not provide a specific number of jobs created, job-listing sites like Indeed and ZipRecruiter reported as many as 200,000 to 300,000 new jobs in the cannabis industry nationwide. Glassdoor saw a 76% increase in job openings in December 2018 compared to that time last year, according to a separate report.

Jobs in the cannabis industry primarily consist of low-paying agricultural and retail work, but demand for high-paying positions like chemists, software engineers, and nurses have increased, The Times reports. Professional and technical roles account for nearly half of available job openings on Glassdoor as of last year.

“As the cannabis industry becomes more legitimate, more and more professional roles will be in demand to help businesses comply with tax laws and regulations and scale into larger markets,” Glassdoor stated in its report.

The influx of pot jobs has created shifts in workplace culture. Just as marijuana use among US workers hit a 14-year high, New York City became the first major municipality to approve a bill barring forced drug testing in some industries. Companies from banks to automakers are now forced to re-think drug testing so as not to scare away talented employees who may enjoy a (legal) joint every now and then, employers told Business Insider.

Schools are even gearing up to prepare students for jobs in the marijuana industry. Colleges in New York, Colorado, California, and Michigan now offer cannabis-specific courses.

Some companies wasted no time embracing the new marijuana normal. Key to Cannabis, a Denver-based company dedicated to reviewing pot products, ditched beer and wine at company happy hours for edibles and joints.

“I prefer CBD products during the day, and then when I’m unwinding for more of a happy-hour-style relaxation I will definitely imbibe THC,” Key to Cannabis co-founder told Business Insider reporter Ivan De Luce. “I prefer joints myself, but I know everyone on our team has a different preference.”