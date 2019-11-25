10 jobs that didn’t exist 10 years ago

caption Professional video game players earn a living through streaming. source Martin Garcia/ESPAT Media/Getty Images

Instagram launched in 2010, and the Instagram influencer career path took shape in the late 2010s.

Generational consultants teach companies about millennials and their workplace habits.

Video game enthusiasts can make a living streaming their games on Twitch, founded in 2011.

Technological advances in the past decade have created entirely new career options.

Platforms that didn’t exist 10 years ago have come to dominate the way we communicate, shop, and travel, opening up innovative fields of work and jobs to fill.

Here are 10 jobs that you couldn’t have applied for 10 years ago.

Rideshare driver

caption A rideshare car in New York City in 2019. source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Uber launched in 2011, and Lyft followed in 2012. With a low barrier to entry and flexible hours, working as a rideshare driver became a popular job in the 2010s. Uber alone employs around 2 million drivers around the world.

Instagram influencer

caption Influencers use their social media followings to their advantage. source Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Endorsement deals used to be limited to celebrities. But when Instagram launched in October 2010, users who gained significant followings began partnering with brands to promote products and services to their audiences. Influencers have now become celebrities themselves, launching makeup lines and writing books built on their own personal brands.

A recent survey found that 17% of British 11 to 16 year olds want to be social media influencers when they grow up (granted, the survey was conducted by a global marketing company that works with influencers).

The word “influencer” was officially added to the dictionary in 2019.

YouTuber

caption Tyler Oakley and Bethany Mota have turned YouTube stardom into mainstream success. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Many of YouTube’s big names began posting videos soon after the site launched in 2005 with just their friends and family in mind. They’ve since grown their channels to millions of subscribers and transitioned into making their hobby a full-fledged career.

YouTubers earn money through Google’s AdSense partnership program, as well as influencer sponsorships and partnerships from other companies (not all influencers are YouTube stars, but most YouTube stars are influencers).

According to Forbes, the 10 top-earning YouTubers collectively made more than $180 million between June 2017 and June 2018. The top earner, Ryan ToysReviews, made $22 million.

Millennial expert

caption Companies want to understand millennials. source Olivia Harris/Getty

Companies want to understand how millennials work and think, both for hiring and marketing purposes. Generational consultants who call themselves “millennial experts” speak to companies like Oracle, Red Robin, and HBO about how to appeal to Generation Y both in their workplace environments and through their products. The Wall Street Journal reports that some millennial experts charge $20,000 an hour for their services.

User Experience (UX) designer

caption UX designers design apps and websites with ease in mind. source Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The term “user experience” has been around since the 1990s when Donald Norman joined Apple as its User Experience Architect, but its meaning has evolved as technology has advanced. These days, UX designers work to design websites and apps that are intuitive and easy to use. As a relatively new field and a crucial role in software development, the job is more in demand than ever.

Social media manager

caption Social media managers are integral to political campaigns and brands. source Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not usually the interns who write tweets for companies.

Brands, political campaigns, and non-profit organizatons alike all rely on social media managers to represent and promote them on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. A well-placed tweet can go viral and have a powerful effect on a company’s image.

Escape room owner

caption An escape room in Boston’s Seaport District in 2019. source Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Escape rooms became a go-to team-building activity and date night in the 2010s. Players must work together to find clues, solve puzzles, and complete their mission in order to “escape” a room they’ve been locked into before the clock runs out.

The concept of escape rooms appears to have originated in Japan with founder Takao Kato in 2007, though Attila Gyurkovics of Budapest also claims to have opened the first escape room in 2011.

There are currently around 2,350 escape room facilities in the US.

Twitch streamer

caption A gamer streams from TwitchCon at the San Diego Convention Center in 2019. source Martin Garcia/ESPAT Media/Getty Images

Professional gamers make their living by live-streaming themselves playing video games for hundreds of thousands of viewers. Twitch, founded in 2011, was the first video game streaming platform to hit the market. It currently has almost 3 million active streamers. YouTube and Facebook have also created their own competing game streaming platforms.

Virtual reality game developer

caption Virtual reality is more accessible than it has ever been. source REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Virtual reality has been around since the 1990s, but the equipment used to cost between $50,000 and $200,000. With the launch of Oculus Rift in 2012, headsets now retail for between $200 and $400, making them more widely accessible and increasing the demand for VR games.

Electric scooter “juicer”

caption A “juicer” picks up e-scooters for charging. source Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images

The two most popular electric scooter rental companies, Lime and Bird, were both founded in 2017. Working as an e-scooter charger involves collecting scooters that have been strewn about a city after use, charging them overnight, and dropping them back off onto streets for riders to rent again.

Lime e-scooter chargers are nicknamed “juicers,” and Bird chargers are known as “hunters.” They can earn anywhere between $6 and $20 per hour, according to Columbus Business First. The gig has become a popular side hustle since it can be done outside of normal working hours.