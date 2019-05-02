10 jobs with the biggest salary spike this year

caption Bartenders and other traditionally low-wage jobs experienced the fastest pay growth in 2019. source Andrew Toth/Getty

Glassdoor released a new report on Tuesday that looked into wage changes across different jobs.

The report found bartenders experienced the fastest-growing pay since last year, due in part to minimum wage hikes in 2019.

Here are the 10 jobs with the fastest-growing pay.

Wages for bartenders are growing, according to a new study.

Glassdoor released a new Job Market Report on Tuesday to provide month-to-month insight on job openings and pay changes using data from the website.

“Job openings are like a crystal ball into employer expectations of the U.S. economy,” Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao said in a release. “Employers can open or close job postings instantly in response to fast-changing economic trends or world events.”

The report found job openings in the country fell slightly from last year, indicating a “slowing labor market,” Zhao said. Wages increased 1.4% for workers across all industries since 2018, according to Glassdoor data.

The jobs that experienced the fastest pay growth tended to be low-wage (like bartenders, cashiers, and bank tellers), due to in part to increasing minimum wages. Jobs in manufacturing, like machine and material operators, also experienced wage growth despite projections that the industry will suffer from President Donald Trump’s import tariffs on Chinese products.

Here are the jobs that saw wages increase the most in 2019:

10. Web developers saw pay increase 3.5% from last year.

source Reuters

Job category: Technology

Median base pay in 2018: $64,912

Median base pay in 2019: $67,158

9. Security officers saw pay increase 3.6% from last year.

Job category: Operations

Median base pay in 2018: $34,419

Median base pay in 2019: $35,646

8. Machine operators saw pay increase 4% from last year.

source Business Insider

Job category: Labor

Median base pay in 2018: $38,347

Median base pay in 2019: $39,870

7. Office managers saw pay increase 4.2% from last year.

source Getty Images

Job category: Professional services

Median base pay in 2018: $46,108

Median base pay in 2019: $48,060

6. Cashiers saw pay increase 4.6% from last year.

source Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Job category: Retail

Median base pay in 2018: $26,590

Median base pay in 2019: $27,821

5. Truck drivers saw pay increase 4.6% from last year.

Job category: Labor

Median base pay in 2018: $53,283

Median base pay in 2019: $55,741

4. Bank tellers saw pay increase 4.6% from last year.

source Boston Globe / Contributor / Getty Images

Job category: Finance

Median base pay in 2018: $30,506

Median base pay in 2019: $31,915

3. Material handlers saw pay increase 4.9% from last year.

source Getty Images

Job category: Manufacturing

Median base pay in 2018: $35,613

Median base pay in 2019: $37,350

2. Pharmacy technicians saw pay increase 7.4% from last year.

caption A technician stocks the shelves of the pharmacy at White House Clinic in Berea, Kentucky, U.S., February 7, 2018. source Reuters

Job category: Health

Median base pay in 2018: $29,422

Median base pay in 2019: $31,609

1. Bartenders saw pay increase 9.6% from last year.

source REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Job category: Food services

Median base pay in 2018: $32,225

Median base pay in 2019: $35,309