10 jobs with the biggest salary spike this year

- Glassdoor released a new report on Tuesday that looked into wage changes across different jobs.
- The report found bartenders experienced the fastest-growing pay since last year, due in part to minimum wage hikes in 2019.
- Here are the 10 jobs with the fastest-growing pay.
Wages for bartenders are growing, according to a new study.
Glassdoor released a new Job Market Report on Tuesday to provide month-to-month insight on job openings and pay changes using data from the website.
“Job openings are like a crystal ball into employer expectations of the U.S. economy,” Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao said in a release. “Employers can open or close job postings instantly in response to fast-changing economic trends or world events.”
The report found job openings in the country fell slightly from last year, indicating a “slowing labor market,” Zhao said. Wages increased 1.4% for workers across all industries since 2018, according to Glassdoor data.
The jobs that experienced the fastest pay growth tended to be low-wage (like bartenders, cashiers, and bank tellers), due to in part to increasing minimum wages. Jobs in manufacturing, like machine and material operators, also experienced wage growth despite projections that the industry will suffer from President Donald Trump’s import tariffs on Chinese products.
Here are the jobs that saw wages increase the most in 2019:
10. Web developers saw pay increase 3.5% from last year.
Job category: Technology
Median base pay in 2018: $64,912
Median base pay in 2019: $67,158
9. Security officers saw pay increase 3.6% from last year.
Job category: Operations
Median base pay in 2018: $34,419
Median base pay in 2019: $35,646
8. Machine operators saw pay increase 4% from last year.
Job category: Labor
Median base pay in 2018: $38,347
Median base pay in 2019: $39,870
7. Office managers saw pay increase 4.2% from last year.
Job category: Professional services
Median base pay in 2018: $46,108
Median base pay in 2019: $48,060
6. Cashiers saw pay increase 4.6% from last year.
Job category: Retail
Median base pay in 2018: $26,590
Median base pay in 2019: $27,821
5. Truck drivers saw pay increase 4.6% from last year.
Job category: Labor
Median base pay in 2018: $53,283
Median base pay in 2019: $55,741
4. Bank tellers saw pay increase 4.6% from last year.
Job category: Finance
Median base pay in 2018: $30,506
Median base pay in 2019: $31,915
3. Material handlers saw pay increase 4.9% from last year.
Job category: Manufacturing
Median base pay in 2018: $35,613
Median base pay in 2019: $37,350
2. Pharmacy technicians saw pay increase 7.4% from last year.
Job category: Health
Median base pay in 2018: $29,422
Median base pay in 2019: $31,609
1. Bartenders saw pay increase 9.6% from last year.
Job category: Food services
Median base pay in 2018: $32,225
Median base pay in 2019: $35,309