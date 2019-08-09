20 prestigious jobs with surprisingly low pay

caption Chefs have lower salaries than you might expect. source Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Some jobs actually pay less than what you might expect, even if that position requires a master’s degree.

Surgical technologists, therapists, biomedical engineers, psychologists, and chemists all have surprisingly low salaries despite the medical and science training they all need.

Although graphic designers and web designers work in tech, their salary is less than what you would expect.

It’s probably safe to say that one of the main reasons people go to college is to find a fulfilling, high-paying job when they’re done.

But, as it turns out, a college education and a prestigious job title do not necessarily mean you’ll be raking in cash.

Some gigs, like architect or optometrist, actually pay below what some might expect.

Using data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on the mean salary of full-time civilian workers, we’ve picked out some of the most prestigious jobs that have surprisingly low earnings. We’re not saying they’re all “low-paying jobs” – but rather that they pay less than you might think.

Here are 20 of them.

Optometrist

caption An optometrist treats eye issues. source Official U.S. Navy Page/flickr

Average annual earnings: $119,980

Job description: They diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system, but make just a fraction as much as some other medical professionals. For comparison, the average pediatrician earns $175,400 a year, and dentists, who undergo a similar amount of training, earn $170,940.

Educational requirements: A bachelor’s degree is required, followed by a four-year stint in optometry school to earn an OD. A residency sometimes follows that for those who want to pursue a particular specialty.

Biomedical engineer

caption Biomedical engineer solve medical problems. source UC Davis College of Engineering/flickr

Average annual earnings: $95,090

Job description: These engineers work on building solutions for problems in biology and medicine.

Educational requirements: Some undergraduate programs offer degrees in biomedical or biomechanical engineering, but other paths include a more general engineering degree and a master’s focusing on biomedical applications.

Psychologist

caption Psychologists evaluate mental disorders. source Carin Baer / AMC

Average annual earnings: $86,600

Job description: Psychologists diagnose and evaluate mental and emotional disorders. They also conduct research on the same.

Educational requirements: Most states require a doctoral degree, though some states allow people with a master’s degree to get licensed and practice in certain cases.

College professor

Average annual earnings: $85,190

Job description: Professors teach students beyond the high-school level in addition to conducting research and writing papers and sometimes books. Pay for professors in areas like physics or economics is higher.

Educational requirements: Generally a PhD is required. A master’s might be enough for professors at some colleges or universities.

Chemist

caption Chemists study the properties of substances. source STR New/Reuters

Average annual earnings: $83,850

Job description: Chemists study the properties, structures, and reactions of substances and develop new products or processes for making them.

Educational requirements: A bachelor’s is the minimum, but research jobs require a master’s or PhD.

Credit analyst

caption Credit analysts examine credit data. source WOCinTech Chat/flickr

Average annual earnings: $82,300

Job description: These analysts look at the credit data and financial statements of people and companies to determine the risk of extending a loan or credit.

Educational requirements: Becoming a credit analyst generally requires at least a bachelor’s degree.

Genetic counselor

caption Genetic counselors study genetic disorders. source U.S. Army/Flickr

Average annual earnings: $80,860

Job description: Genetic counselors assess individual or family risk for a variety of inherited conditions, such as genetic disorders and birth defects. They provide information and advice to other healthcare providers, or to individuals and families concerned with the risk of inherited conditions.

Educational requirements: Typically need at least a master’s degree in genetic counseling or genetics, although some earn a PhD.

Architect, surveyor, or cartographer

caption Architects design buildings. source Wikimedia Commons

Average annual earnings: $80,300

Job description: Architects plan and design buildings and other types of structures.

Educational requirements: Most accredited architecture programs in the US that grant the license needed to practice are five-year programs that combine a bachelor’s and master’s. Two-year master’s programs are available as well, though some skip the master’s degree. A license is required.

Budget analyst

caption Budget analysts organize finances. source REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Average annual earnings: $79,830

Job description: Help companies, organizations, or the government organize finances and set program budgets.

Educational requirements: At least a bachelor’s degree and sometimes a master’s for more senior roles or certain institutions.

Accountant or auditor

caption Accountants track financial information. source Getty Images / Carl Court

Average annual earnings: $78,820

Job description: Accountants serve a variety of functions: calculating, reporting, and checking financial information for individuals and companies. Auditors perform systematic evaluations of data, records, statements, or performance for a legal or other purpose.

Educational requirements: Both jobs generally require at least a bachelor’s, and those with an accounting degree will often work toward becoming a certified public accountant. Some employers prefer a master’s or an MBA with a focus on accounting.

Web developer

caption Web developers create websites. source Danny Ayers/flickr

Average annual earnings: $75,580

Job description: Web developers design, create, and modify websites. They also analyze user needs to implement content, graphics, performance, and capacity.

Educational requirements: An associate degree in web design or related field is typically required.

Editor

caption Editors revise content. source Getty Images / Omar Havana

Average annual earnings: $69,480

Job description: Editors plan, review, and revise content for publication. They might also review proposals and drafts for possible publication.

Educational requirements: A bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, or English is typically required.

Zoologist or marine/wildlife biologist

caption Zoologists study wild animals. source NTNU Vitenskapsmuseet/flickr

Average annual earnings: $67,760

Job description: These biologists study the behavior and characteristics of wild animals.

Educational requirements: Entry-level jobs require at least a bachelor’s degree, but a master’s is required to move beyond that. Academic and research jobs generally require a PhD.

Historian

caption Historians study the past. source TopRank Online Marketing/flickr

Average annual earnings: $66,380

Job description: Historians research, analyze, interpret, and present the past by studying a variety of historical documents and sources.

Educational requirements: Most positions require a master’s degree. Some research positions require a doctoral degree.

Graphic designer

caption Graphic designers create visual material. source Flickr / Dev Bootcamp

Average annual earnings: $54,680

Job description: Design and execute visual material, by hand or using software, for logos, advertising material, and more.

Educational requirements: A bachelor’s in graphic design is typically expected.

Marriage and family therapist

caption Marriage and family therapists help people in their relationships. source Mike Renlund/flickr

Average annual earnings: $54,150

Job description: Diagnose and treat mental and emotional health issues to help couples and families have more fulfilling relationships.

Educational requirements: Graduate degree required, either a master’s or a doctorate.

Social worker

caption A social worker helps families. source Shutterstock

Average annual earnings: $53,060

Job description: They help people, families, and children deal with issues in their everyday lives.

Educational requirements: While social workers can have just a bachelor’s degree, some choose to get their master’s.

Chef or head cook

caption Chefs cook food. source NGI197/flickr

Average annual earnings: $52,160

Job description: This job covers the whole spectrum, from celebrity chef-owners of restaurants to lead chefs at somebody else’s restaurant and the most senior chef at a chain restaurant. But despite the long hours, late nights, and lack of holidays off – and their glamorous portrayal in the media – it is only top-tier chefs and chef-owners who make the big bucks.

Educational requirements: None required, though it’s increasingly common for chefs to attend culinary school.

Surgical technologist

caption Surgical technologists assist in surgical operations. source Phalinn Ooi/flickr

Average annual earnings: $49,040

Job description: Surgical technologists, also called operating-room technicians, assist in surgical operations and help prepare ORs, arrange equipment, and assist doctors during surgeries.

Educational requirements: A postsecondary certificate or an associate degree is typically needed.

Legislator

Average annual earnings: $47,620

Job description: These are elected positions, and the salary figure is for full-time staffers, which may not include all state and local elected officials. They debate, draft, and vote on laws at the federal and state levels.

Educational requirements: None explicitly required, but most legislators, particularly on the national level, have at least a bachelor’s degree. Many have professional degrees as well, most commonly a JD.