10 jobs with the biggest salary dip this year

caption Attorneys saw wage growth decline by 2.8% in 2019. source Hero Images/Getty Images

High-earning professionals like attorneys and pharmacists saw the biggest decline in wage growth this year, according to a new Glassdoor study.

Job growth as a whole fell slightly in 2019, signaling a slowdown in the labor market, says Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao.

Here are the top 10 jobs that saw pay decline the most in 2019.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

High-paying white-collar jobs like attorneys and program managers experienced a slight wage decline in 2019, according to a new report from job-listing site Glassdoor.

Glassdoor released a new monthly Job Market Report on Tuesday morning, which analyzes self-reported salary information and job-opening data to provide insight into the current job market. The report found median base pay for full-time workers increased 1.4% to $53,807 since April 2018.

Read more: 20 high-paying jobs you can get with just an associate degree

While many low-paying jobs like bartenders and truck drivers experienced rapid wage growth in the past year, high-paying jobs like attorneys experienced a slight decline in wage growth. Pharmacists, who make $126,688 on average, experienced a 0.5% decrease in wage growth since 2018.

Job growth nationwide fell 0.4% since last year, according to Glassdoor. Daniel Zhao, the company’s senior economist, attributes the decline in job growth to a missing burst of hiring in the first quarter of 2019. Due to advances in technology and the changing labor market, jobs like computer operators and respiratory therapy technicians will disappear completely in the coming years, according to CNBC.

“What this month’s Glassdoor Job Market Report shows is yet another clear sign pointing towards a slowdown in the labor market,” Zhao said in a release. “This isn’t a cause for alarm, but it is a splash of cold water on the labor market compared to the blazing job growth we saw through most of 2018.”

Here are the jobs seeing the slowest wage growth in 2019:

10. Human resources managers saw pay decline 0.2% since last year.

Job category: Human resources

Median base pay in 2018: $69,282

Median base pay in 2019: $69,159

9. Marketing managers saw pay decline 0.2% since last year.

source Emir Memedovski/Getty Images

Job category: Professional services

Median base pay in 2018: $67,331

Median base pay in 2019: $67,228

8. Sales managers saw pay decline 0.3% since last year.

source Getty Images

Job category: Sales

Median base pay in 2018: $62,241

Median base pay in 2019: $62,054

7. Pharmacists saw pay decline 0.5% since last year.

source Bangkoker/Shutterstock

Job category: Health

Median base pay in 2018: $127,301

Median base pay in 2019: $126,688

6. Business development managers saw pay decline 0.5% since last year.

source Getty Images

Job category: Professional services

Median base pay in 2018: $69,860

Median base pay in 2019: $69,524

5. Maintenance workers saw pay decline 1.3% since last year.

source Getty Images

Job category: Labor

Median base pay in 2018: $40,756

Median base pay in 2019: $40,222

4. Program managers saw pay decline 1.3% since last year.

source Getty Images

Job category: Professional services

Median base pay in 2018: $75,331

Median base pay in 2019: $74,357

3. Insurance agents saw pay decline 1.4% since last year.

source Getty Images

Job category: Finance

Median base pay in 2018: $43,203

Median base pay in 2019: $42,585

2. Attorneys saw pay decline 2.8% since last year.

source Hero Images/Getty Images

Job category: Law

Median base pay in 2018: $100,163

Median base pay in 2019: $97,316

1. Financial advisors saw pay decline 3% since last year.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Job category: Finance

Median base pay in 2018: $54,837

Median base pay in 2019: $53,196