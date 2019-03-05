The 14 most common work-from-home jobs in America, and how much money you can make doing them

caption Millions of Americans work from home for part of the week. source Omar Havana / Stringer / Getty Images

More than 4 million Americans work from home for at least half of the workweek.

Careers site FlexJobs found the 14 most common work-from-home jobs in America, as well as how much money people with those jobs earn in a year.

The remote jobs are in several industries, including technology, finance, and medicine.

More than 4 million Americans worked from home for at least half of the workweek last year, according to the most recent data, and that number is only going up.

To meet the growing demand, companies are offering remote jobs in a growing number of fields, from tech to finance and even medicine.

Careers site FlexJobs recently took a look at the most common remote jobs in America, and there are some surprising entrants on the list. We arranged the jobs by average annual pay, according to data from PayScale – one of the remote jobs makes just under $90,000 a year.

Check out the 14 most common remote jobs in the country, and how much you can make doing them.

Online tutor

source Shin Woong-jae/For the Washington Post

Average annual pay: $34,974

What they do: Remote tutors teach students of all ages using phone, email, and video chat.

Virtual assistant

source Getty Images

Average annual pay: $34,587

What they do: Virtual assistants provide administrative help to clients or companies remotely.

Customer service representative

source Shutterstock/joklinghero

Average annual pay: $36,839

What they do: Customer service representatives help customers by answering product questions and solving customer problems. When working remotely, they assist customers via phone or online communication such as chats or social media.

Medical coder

source Getty Images

Average annual pay: $40,590

What they do: Medical coders review medical records and assign them codes, which helps insurance companies account for the money they reimburse.

Bookkeeper

source Omar Havana / Stringer / Getty Images

Average annual pay: $41,113

What they do: Bookkeepers record financial transactions and write financial reports and are responsible for performing audits.

Teacher

caption A teacher encourages her student for good work. source John Moore/Getty Images

Average annual pay: $45,798

What they do: Remote teachers usually teach through online platforms, whether it’s by voice or video.

Writer

Average annual pay: $48,629

What they do: Writers can work full time, part time, or freelance, and can write in a number of capacities, including copywriting to journalism.

Accountant

source Jozef_Culak/Shutterstock

Average annual pay: $50,357

What they do: Accountants are responsible for for financial-related tasks such as billing, invoicing, and taxes.

Account manager

Average annual pay: $52,263

What they do: Account managers primarily manage client accounts and relationships.

Speech language pathologist

source Getty Images

Average annual pay: $59,669

What they do: Speech language pathologists evaluate, diagnose, and treat communication disorders and other disorders that impair speech. When working remotely, they provide services via video conferencing.

Nurse

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Average annual pay: $63,245

What they do: Remote nurses provide support to patients using phone or video conferencing. Some remote nurses travel to see patients in person.

Software developer

Average annual pay: $69,687

What they do: Developers are responsible for designing, programming, and developing software, apps, websites, or products.

Business development manager

Average annual pay: $71,017

What they do: Business development managers work on acquiring new business and clients.

Client services director

source Shutterstock.com/Monkey Business Images

Average annual pay: $87,575

What they do: Client services directors handle client relationships, and their responsibilities include making sales pitches and identifying client needs.