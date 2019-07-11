9 jobs you can do entirely on your phone

caption There are several jobs that require little more than a smartphone to do. source Gleb Leonov/Strelka Institute/Flickr

There are several jobs out there that require little more than a smartphone to do.

They include online tutoring, market research, and advertising products on social media.

Smartphones have redefined what it means to work from home.

As working remotely becomes more and more common, technology is allowing workers to break away from the traditional work-from-home setup – a home office with a computer on the desk and a phone and notepad close at hand.

Many jobs these days don’t require a dedicated workspace or even a computer. In fact, it’s entirely possible to make money with your smartphone as your only resource.

And when paired with a reliable vehicle, a willingness to log miles on foot, or an appreciable technical or linguistic skill, a smartphone job can present full-time employment.

Here are 9 jobs you can do using your smartphone and little (or nothing) else.

Tech support

If you have expertise with various types of software or hardware, you can get a job as a technical support expert with just a phone (though a computer might help). Glassdoor estimates the average base pay for remote tech support workers at about $35,800, a living wage if you live in many smaller US cities or towns or in a rural location.

Language tutor

source Reuters

There are several programs that you can use to connect to people trying to learn a foreign language, and in most cases, the only skill you need is a solid command of your own native tongue. A native English speaker with a smartphone can use a program like NiceTalk to make about $10 an hour. Not a killing, but easy enough work that you can do from the sofa or bed.

App tester

You’re already sitting there using your phone all day, right? So why not use it to test new apps and consult with their developers, helping streamline the software and earning some cash? You can use a platform like AppNana to become a smartphone app tester and earn gift cards, free software, and more.

Rideshare driver

If you have a reliable car and a reliable phone, you can make a living wage driving for Uber or Lyft.

Annual income for a rideshare driver is far less than the $90,000 Uber once claimed its median driver made – a yearly take-home of just over $36,500 is closer to the real average for such work. All you need is a car, a phone, and a relatively clean driving record.

Task taker

source TaskRabbit

With apps like TaskRabbit or Gigwalk, you can use your smartphone to find mini jobs in your area that pay as little as five bucks all the way up to $100 and beyond, and that can almost always be completed in just a few hours at most. From picking up groceries to building Ikea furniture to moving couches, enough little gigs strung together can approximate a full-time job.

Social media influencer

source Westend61 / Getty Images

You don’t have to be a famous actor or a reality TV star or willing to take hundreds of semi-scandalous selfies in order to convince companies to pay for your services as an influencer.

In fact, increasingly brands are turning away from mega influencers with tens or hundreds of thousands of followers and reaching out to “micro-influencers” and “nano-influencers” who may have only a hundred or so followers, but who garner the complete trust of their social (media) circle.

Adult phone operator

source Shutterstock/Daniel Besic

Yes, strange as it might sound in the internet days, there are still lots of people dialing sex phone operators looking to get their kicks via live conversation. And if you can get over the cringe-worthiness of most of the calls you’ll field, you can make about $35 an hour with experience and practice. Just keep in mind the hours mostly come later at night and probably won’t be consistent.

Market research

caption Call center agents source Erik De Castro/Reuters

If you don’t find the prospect of cold-calling too odious, you can make at least your state’s minimum wage by conducting market research calls for all sorts of different industries. From conducting surveys on everything from products to politics, you can make a bit of cash, hundreds of abrupt hang-ups notwithstanding.

Survey taker

source Sorbis/Shutterstock

Taking online surveys isn’t going to get you into the next tax bracket, but it’s easy work you can do in your off time from your regular job (or family duties) and all you need is a smartphone to do it. Sites like InboxDollars offer paid survey opportunities as well as little payments for things like watching videos or playing games.