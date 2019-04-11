20 jobs you can get at companies like Apple or Google that don’t require a 4-year degree

caption Companies like Google and Apple don’t require employees have a four-year college degree. source TOBIAS SCHWARZ / Contributor/Getty Images

Many of the nation’s hottest companies to work at don’t require college degrees, LinkedIn reports.

Some jobs are more likely to hire without a four-year degree than others. These jobs range from marketing representatives to mechanical designers and insurance agents.

You don’t need an Ivy League degree to work at Apple.

In fact, CEO Tim Cook recently said about half of his company’s new hires didn’t even have a four-year degree.

Now, many of the nation’s top companies do not require employees to have a bachelor’s degree, according to a recent analysis by LinkedIn. Alongside Apple, Google’s parent company Alphabet employ those with only a high school or associate’s degree (as does Netflix).

To increase your chances of getting a gig at a big-name company without a bachelor’s degree, LinkedIn identified 20 specific jobs that are more likely to have employees that didn’t go to college. These jobs include specialized gigs like IT technicians and mechanical designers, though they can also be more creative roles like chefs and cosmetologists.

Along with identifying job titles, LinkedIn also analyzed how many non-college graduates make up the positions. For instance, over 26% of mechanical designers at the nation’s top companies do not have college degrees, according to LinkedIn data.

Here are the top 20 jobs that will get you into the nation’s hottest companies, no college degree required:

20. Retail Consultant: 7.8% do not have four-year degrees.

Retail consultants are 2.3x more likely to only have a high school or associate degree when compared to average occupation at a top company.

19. Healthcare assistant: 8.7% do not have four-year degrees.

Healthcare assistants are 2.5x more likely to only have a high school or an associate degree than the average occupant at a top company.

18. Marketing representative: 9.4% do not have four-year degrees.

Marketing representatives are 2.8x more likely to list only a high school or associate degree than the average employee at a top company.

17. Information Technology Coordinator: 9.7% do not have four-year degrees.

IT coordinators are 2.9x more likely to only have a high school or associate degree than average top company employees.

16. Cosmetologist: 9.7% do not have four-year degrees.

Cosmetologists are 2.9x more likely to have only a high school or associate degree than average company employees.

15. Insurance Agent: 10% do not have four-year degrees.

Insurance agents are 2.9x more likely to list only a high school or associate degree than average top company employees.

14. Network Operations Analyst: 10.7% do not have four-year degrees.

Network operations analysts are 3.1x more likely to have just a high school or associate degree than average top company employees.

13. Customer Service Representative: 10.8% do not have four year degrees.

Customer service representatives are 3.2x more likely to just have a high school or associate degree than the average worker at a top company.

12. Cashier: 11.7% do not have four-year degrees.

Cashiers are 3.4x more likely to have only a high school or associate degree than an average employee at a top company.

11. Public Safety Officer: 12.5% do not have four-year degrees.

Public safety officers are 3.7x more likely to only have a high school diploma or associate degree than the average top company employee.

10. Driver: 12.6% do not have four-year degrees.

Drivers are 3.9x more likely to have only a high school or associate degree than the average worker at top companies.

9. Technical Support Specialist: 13.4% do not have four year degrees.

Technical support specialists are 3.9x more likely to list just a high school or associate degree than the average worker at a top company.

8. Food and Beverage Specialist: 13.8% do not have four year degrees.

Food and beverage specialists are 4x more likely to list just a high school or associate degree than average top company workers.

7. Information Technology Technician: 17.3% do not have four-year degrees.

IT technicians are 5.1x more likely to list only a high school or associate degree when compared to average workers at top companies.

6. Computer Network Technician: 17.3% do not have four-year degrees.

Computer network technicians are 5.1x more likely to list just a high school or associate degree than average workers at top companies.

5. Telecommunication Technicians: 18% do not have four year degrees.

Telecommunications technicians are 5.3x more likely to have only a high school or associate degree than average top company workers.

4. Manufacturing Technician: 18.7% do not have a four-year degree.

Manufacturing technicians are 5.5x more likely to have just a only high school or associate degree.

3. Chef: 24.9% of chefs do not have a four-year degree.

Chefs are 7.3x more likely to just have a high school or associate degree when compared with average workers at top companies.

2. Electrical Technician: 25.4% do not have a four-year degree.

Electrical technicians are 7.4x more likely to only have a high school or associate degree compared to average company workers.

1. Mechanical Designer: 26.4% do not have a four-year degree.

Mechanical designers are 7.7x more likely to have just a high school or associate degree than average company workers.