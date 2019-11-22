14 jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree that might not be around in 10 years

caption Reporters and correspondents are projected to have a 12.1% decline in employment between 2018 and 2028. source Joyce N. Boghosian

Getting a college degree is an important step in many careers, but not every occupation that requires a college degree is set to grow.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found 14 jobs that typically require at least a bachelor’s degree that are likely to shrink between 2018 and 2028.

Reporters topped the list.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Getting a college degree is an important first step in many careers.

However, not every occupation that requires a college degree is set to expand in the next several years.

Every two years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases employment projections for the United States. These estimate how many people are likely to be employed in various jobs over the next decade.

The most recently released projections cover how employment is expected to change between 2018 and 2028. The projections also include typical educational requirements for each job. Using those projections, we found the 14 jobs that require a bachelor’s degree or higher that the BLS projects will have a decline in employment over the decade.

Here are the jobs, along with their median annual salaries as of May 2018, the most recently available data:

14. Writers and authors: Employment is projected to fall from 123,200 in 2018 to 123,000 in 2028, a 0.1% drop.

source Sara Lepley

Median annual salary in 2018: $62,170

13. Nuclear engineers: Employment is projected to fall from 17,700 in 2018 to 17,600 in 2028, a 0.5% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $107,600

12. Electronics engineers (except computers): Employment is projected to fall from 138,500 in 2018 to 137,300 in 2028, a 0.9% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $102,700

11. Tax examiners, collectors, and revenue agents: Employment is projected to fall from 58,200 in 2018 to 56,800 in 2028, a 2.4% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $54,440

10. Editors: Employment is projected to fall from 118,300 in 2018 to 114,900 in 2028, a 2.9% drop.

source Shutterstock

Median annual salary in 2018: $59,480

9. Postsecondary vocational education teachers: Employment is projected to fall from 125,600 in 2018 to 121,800 in 2028, a 3.0% drop.

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Median annual salary in 2018: $53,120

8. Insurance underwriters: Employment is projected to fall from 110,400 in 2018 to 105,000 in 2028, a 4.9% drop.

source Getty Images

Median annual salary in 2018: $69,380

7. Chief executives: Employment is projected to fall from 263,200 in 2018 to 248,800 in 2028, a 5.5% drop.

source iStock

Median annual salary in 2018: $189,600

6. Computer programmers: Employment is projected to fall from 250,300 in 2018 to 232,300 in 2028, a 7.2% drop.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Median annual salary in 2018: $84,280

5. Radio and television announcers: Employment is projected to fall from 38,300 in 2018 to 35,600 in 2028, a 7.3% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $33,220

4. Buyers and purchasing agents: Employment is projected to fall from 432,200 in 2018 to 400,200 in 2028, a 7.4% drop.

source Morsa Images/Getty Images

Median annual salary in 2018: $62,750

3. Labor relations specialists: Employment is projected to fall from 79,200 in 2018 to 72,600 in 2028, an 8.3% drop.

source Reuters

Median annual salary in 2018: $67,790

2. Adult basic and secondary education and literacy teachers and instructors: Employment is projected to fall from 67,200 in 2018 to 60,200 in 2028, a 10.3% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $53,630

1. Reporters and correspondents: Employment is projected to fall from 42,800 in 2018 to 37,600 in 2028, a 12.1% drop.

Median annual salary in 2018: $41,260