JobTech Online Jobs Scan Examines The Skills Required By The Hottest Roles In Each Sector

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 January 2019 – The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has identified the jobs most demanded by companies in 11 major industries[1]. To provide a glimpse into the specific requirements of these roles, JobTech has extracted the most common skills among these roles from actual job posts in these sectors as well as the number of relevant courses.

According to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Jan 2, Manufacturing led growth in the fourth-quarter of 2018, expanding 5.5% on a year-on-year basis. Correspondingly, from MOM’s job vacancy statistics, the Manufacturing sector’s job vacancy rate has been on a slight upward trajectory across 2018 with a higher vacancy rate among the Electronic, Computer & Optical Products subsector. Among the top 3 roles identified by MOM in the manufacturing sector, Maintenance Management, Troubleshooting and Regulatory Compliance are among the most common skills demanded by companies, according to JobTech’s scan of these online jobs. When it comes to training and preparing the workforce in these areas, Maintenance Management, Troubleshooting and Regulatory Compliance has a reasonably sizeable number of courses list online with 760, 280 and 710 respectively. As for other commonly demanded skills such as Preventive Maintenance and Computer Numerical Control (CNC), online courses listed for them are relatively scarcer.

3Q2018 Top 5 skills of hottest roles in the Manufacturing sector

(The tables show the % of jobs requiring the skill and the number of courses in Singapore teaching it)

Machine-tool Setter-Operator Skill % of jobs Maintenance Management (760 courses) 22% Computer Numerical Control (CNC) (45 courses) 11% Work Shifts/Irregular Hours (* requirement) 10% Able to Work in Cleanroom Environment (* requirement) 8% Quality Audit/Management (290 courses) 6%

Industrial & Production Engineer Skill % of jobs Troubleshooting (280 courses) 24% Maintenance Management (760 courses) 23% Industrial Engineering (30 courses) 23% Lean Six Sigma (250 courses) 21% Regulatory Compliance (710 courses) 20%

Manufacturing Engineering Technician Skill % of jobs Maintenance Management (760 courses) 66% Troubleshooting (280 courses) 53% Work Shifts/Irregular Hours (* requirement) 28% Preventive Management (760 courses) 26% Regulatory Compliance (710 courses) 16%

Job vacancy rates from MOM shows that the Information & Communications (ICT) sector has been consistently experiencing one of the highest vacancy rates. High vacancy rates in the ICT sector has been a longstanding issue that policy makers have been grappling with. Statistics from MOM shows that since 2014, vacancy rates in the sector has been consistently above 3.5% and it has since widened to more than 4.5% in the first three quarters of 2018.

3Q2018 Top 5 skills of hottest roles in the Information & Communications sector

(The tables show the % of jobs requiring the skill and the number of courses in Singapore teaching it)

Software, Web & Multimedia Developer Skill % of jobs Java (150 courses) 37% JavaScript (80 courses) 32% HTML4/HTML5 (240 courses) 28% C++ (50 courses) 28% Web Services (50 courses) 24%

Systems Analyst Skill % of jobs Technical Documentation (260 courses) 34% Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (15 courses) 34% Microsoft SQL (30 courses) 30% .NET (30 courses) 25% Maintenance Management (760 courses) 25%

IT Project Manager Skill % of jobs Project Management (480 courses) 100% Budget Management (230 courses) 53% Quality Audit/Management (290 courses) 25% Risk Management (740 courses) 22% Vendor Management (10 courses) 19%

Part of this problem is a skills gap between workers and job requirements, and training programs are essential to reduce this. Below are some of the training providers who provides courses teaching skills shown in the table above ranked by the number of relevant courses offered:

Top training providers offerings courses for these skills in 2018 in terms of counts

Rank Training Provider 1 Nanyang Polytechnic 2 Institute of Technical Education 3 Institute of Systems Science, NUS 4 NTUC Learninghub Pte. Ltd. 5 Temasek Polytechnic 6 ACP Computer Training School Pte. Ltd. 7 National University of Singapore 8 Singapore Polytechnic 9 Singapore University of Social Sciences 10 Ngee Ann Polytechnic

To prepare workers for work in the ICT sector, training in different programming languages and tools has to be conducted in conjunction to better prepare workers in the sector. For instance, close to 20% of Software, Web & Multimedia Developer jobs look out for skills in HTML, CSS, JavaScript and its related libraries within the same job post and thus, it would be beneficial for them to be learned together for effective web programming. In this case, a granular view of the specific co-occurring skills among ICT roles would give greater insights into the training requirements of the ICT sector. The same applies for courses as they should be analysed and adjusted accordingly to the combination of skills required.

JobTech Data API

In order to provide real-time access to Online Jobs Census data, JobTech has developed 2 data APIs (Application Programming Interface) for its strategic government and industry partners to acquire up-to-date and structured jobs market data automatically. The 2 APIs will allow users to obtain sectoral data for both the de-duplicated job counts as well as the top skills demanded in real time, from the JobTech database which has more than 50 million data points.

JobTech will continue to provide flash reports covering different sectors in Singapore, with a focus on highly sought-after skills and labor market trends. In this regard, JobTech is using its Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to provide visibility and analysis of the online jobs market in Singapore to support companies and decision makers there.

For more information on the full version of JobTech Analytics Reports (Quarterly Sector Reports) and Real Time Analytics, please visit http://analytics.jobtech.co/

