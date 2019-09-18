Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are pulling ahead of the Democratic field, but voters don’t think they can beat Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden are pulling ahead of the Democratic presidential primary, but Americans aren’t convinced either candidate can beat President Donald Trump.

But more registered voters believe both Biden and Warren would “probably lose” to Trump than those who believe a Democratic candidate can beat the president, according to recent polling by The Economist and YouGov.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden are pulling ahead in polling of the Democratic presidential primary, but Americans aren’t convinced either candidate can beat President Donald Trump next year.

Biden leads the field among likely Democratic voters with 31% support, while Warren has 25% support, according to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Sen. Bernie Sanders came in third with 14%.

The former vice president is winning among African-American voters, voters over 65 years old, and moderate and conservative Democrats, while Warren beats out the competition among liberals, those under 35 years old, and those who support “large-scale change.”

Warren leads both Biden and Sanders in voter enthusiasm – 70% of Democratic voters say they’re comfortable with or enthusiastic about her bid.

More Democrats – 45% – said Warren is their first-choice candidate than either Biden, at 41%, or Sanders, at 29%.

But Americans overall don’t think any Democratic candidate will beat Trump in 2020, according to recent polling by The Economist and YouGov. 39% of voters said Biden would “probably lose” in a race against Trump, while 34% said he’d probably beat Trump. And 44% said Warren would likely lose to Trump, while 30% said she’d probably beat him. Sanders came in third: 29% of voters said he’d likely beat Trump.

The WSJ/NBC News poll surveyed 506 Democratic primary voters between September 13-16 and has a margin of error of 4.36 percentage points. Similarly, the Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 US adults from September 14-17 and has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.