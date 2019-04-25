Joe Biden is running for president — and a lot of people are criticizing his 2020 campaign logo

By
Susanna Heller, Insider
-

  • On Thursday morning, Joe Biden announced that he’s running for president.
  • He joins over a dozen other Democrats in the primary race.
  • But following his campaign announcement, many were fixated on his terrible logo.
  • His logo employs an “E” motif that looks like three stripes. People don’t think it works.
  • Others just found the design to be inherently flawed.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is officially running for president of the US in 2020.

Biden announced his campaign in a video early Thursday morning, making him the 20th Democrat to enter the presidential race at this time.

Read more: Joe Biden is running for president in 2020. Here’s everything we know about the candidate and how he stacks up against the competition.

Amid his announcement, one thing stuck out: the former Vice President’s 2020 logo. A key motif in his logo is to replace capital “E” letters with three red stripes, invoking American flag imagery.

This sort of “E” is seen throughout his campaign imagery. Here’s how it appears at the end of his campaign announcement video.

A version of the logo used in the campaign announcement.

caption
A version of the logo used in the campaign announcement.
source
Joe Biden/YouTube

The same motif is used on Biden’s Twitter icon. The same stripes are used here.

caption
The same stripes are used here.
source
Joe Biden/Twitter

On Twitter, people had thoughts about Biden’s logo. Namely, they do not like it.

A few called attention to how the stylized “E” makes his name difficult to read.

Some took issue with the 2’s.

In any case, he’s running. And this is his logo, folks.