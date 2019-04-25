Joe Biden is running for president — and a lot of people are criticizing his 2020 campaign logo

On Thursday morning, Joe Biden announced that he’s running for president.

He joins over a dozen other Democrats in the primary race.

But following his campaign announcement, many were fixated on his terrible logo.

His logo employs an “E” motif that looks like three stripes. People don’t think it works.

Others just found the design to be inherently flawed.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is officially running for president of the US in 2020.

Biden announced his campaign in a video early Thursday morning, making him the 20th Democrat to enter the presidential race at this time.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

Amid his announcement, one thing stuck out: the former Vice President’s 2020 logo. A key motif in his logo is to replace capital “E” letters with three red stripes, invoking American flag imagery.

This sort of “E” is seen throughout his campaign imagery. Here’s how it appears at the end of his campaign announcement video.

caption A version of the logo used in the campaign announcement. source Joe Biden/YouTube

The same motif is used on Biden’s Twitter icon.

caption The same stripes are used here. source Joe Biden/Twitter

On Twitter, people had thoughts about Biden’s logo. Namely, they do not like it.

I'm voting Joe Biden…… for having the worst campaign logo. Dude. pic.twitter.com/ByS6rtS98J — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) April 25, 2019

how do I unsee joe’s biden campaign logo — Linda Manuel (@anyprayner) April 25, 2019

Thinking about doing a 30-tweet-long thread on Joe Biden’s campaign logo because I hate my followers and myself — Chris Scott (@iamchrisscott) April 25, 2019

Joe Biden took like 18 months to get his campaign launched and this is the best logo they came up with? pic.twitter.com/4MnyXvAuWk — Gustavo Quiroga (@GooseQ) April 25, 2019

A few called attention to how the stylized “E” makes his name difficult to read.

We’re all on the same page about how this looks like it says “Jo,” right? pic.twitter.com/Iv8VObirX0 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) April 25, 2019

who is Jo pic.twitter.com/NMZ0t35uMe — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) April 25, 2019

Some took issue with the 2’s.

Sorry to report that regardless of policy I cannot vote for Joe Biden because I fucking hate the way the 2s look in the font they chose for his campaign logo. Those 2s look like they were lifted right out of a kid's menu from a diner. Fuck off Joe. pic.twitter.com/kXST89M2GL — casket rhythm ???????????? (@edgedestroys) April 25, 2019

In any case, he’s running. And this is his logo, folks.