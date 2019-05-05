Joe Biden has a new nickname for Trump after the president called him ‘Sleepy Joe’

caption US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with former US President Barack Obama (C) and former vice-President Joe Biden after being sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. source MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a new nickname for President Donald Trump: “Clown.”

Biden came up with the nickname in response to Trump referring to him as “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump often comes up with nicknames for his political opponents.

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday unveiled a new nickname for President Donald Trump after he was asked whether he’d respond to the president’s attacks on Twitter.

“There’s so many nicknames I’m inclined to give this guy. You can just start with clown,” Biden said to supporters at a fundraiser, according to Politico.

But Biden, who recently announced he’s running for president in 2020, also said he’s wary of getting into a “mud wrestlising match” with Trump.

“On every single issue and on every demeaning thing he says about other people, I have no problem responding directly,” Biden said. “What I’m not going to do is get into what he wants me to do. He wants this to be a mud wrestling match.”

Trump called Biden “Sleepy Joe” in response to the former vice president hopping in the race.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” Trump tweeted on April 25. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

Trump often comes up with nicknames for his political opponents. He’s referred to Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, another top 2020 candidate, as “Crazy Bernie.”

Biden’s campaign thus far has been typified by direct criticism of the president.

He’s made taking the president head on a central part of his campaign strategy – perhaps more so than any of the nearly two dozen candidates running for the Democratic nomination. And it appears to be working – Trump threw a Twitter tantrum when the former vice president was endorsed by the International Assocation of Fire Fighters.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER on Biden referring to Trump as a “clown.”