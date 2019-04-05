Joe Biden jokes about getting permission to hug and touch people at his first public event since 7 women alleged he touched them inappropriately

Former Vice President Joe Biden joked about being allowed to hug and touch people during his first public appearance since addressing allegations that he inappropriately touched women and invaded their personal space.

Biden made the remarks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) construction and maintenance conference.

Biden is currently mulling a 2020 presidential campaign.

Biden made the remarks as he contemplates jumping into the increasingly crowded field of Democrats running for president in 2020.

“I just want you to know, I had permission to hug Lonnie,” Biden joked in his first line upon taking the podium at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) construction and maintenance conference in Washington, DC.

Biden cracked another joke about being allowed to touch people later in the speech when he brought small children onto the stage and shook their hands.

When Biden patted a young boy on the head, he quipped, “By the way, he gave me permission to touch him.”

Biden’s jokes about being allowed to touch people came just days after posting a video to address the growing number of allegations from women who said Biden inappropriately touched them and invaded their personal space over the years during campaign events and other public appearances.

“Social norms have begun to change – they’ve shifted. And the boundaries of producing personal space have been reset, and I get it. I get it. I hear what they’re saying. I understand it. And I’ll be much more mindful,” he said. “That’s my responsibility. My responsibility, and I’ll meet it.”

Biden is currently weighing a 2020 presidential bid, but has yet to formally jump into the race.