Joe Biden leads a wide field of Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential election, according to new CNN poll

CNN released the results of a poll on Sunday that shows former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead among potential Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential election.

Thirty-three percent of respondents say prefer Biden win the party’s nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second with 13% of respondents saying he could win it.

The poll also asked whether respondents think President Donald Trump will be elected to a second term. Forty-six percent said they think he will win, while 47% said they think he will lose.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is favored to win the Democratic party nomination in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new CNN poll released Sunday.

The 75-year-old has yet to declare his intentions to run in the next presidential election, but there have been strong hints that he will challenge President Donald Trump in two years.

The Democratic field is expected to be one of the largest ever. Respondents were questioned about their preference for 16 potential candidates in the poll. Biden came out on top, but garnered only 33% of the vote.

He is followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is the favored candidate among 13% of respondents, and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who 9% of respondents favored.

Among some of the longshots on the list are Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Avenatti, who gained fame as porn star Stormy Daniels’ attorney.

The poll also asked respondents whether they think Trump will win re-election or not, and the results were split: 46% said they think he’ll win in 2020, while 47% said they think he will lose.

Here’s the full results:

Biden: 33%

Sanders: 13%

Harris: 9%

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 8%

Sen. Cory Booker: 5%

Former Secretary of State John Kerry: 5%

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg: 4%

Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke: 4%

Former attorney general Eric Holder: 3%

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: 2%

Avenatti: 1%

Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand: 1%

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 1%

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick: 1%

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock: <1%

Rep. John Delaney: <1%

Someone else: 2%

None/No one: 2%

No opinion: 6%