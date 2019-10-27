Being the frontrunner takes its toll: Joe Biden is more disliked than Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden‘s nomination would be more unsatisfactory among Democratic primary voters than if fellow 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders won the primary, according to recent Insider polling.

While 27% of likely Democratic voters would be unsatisfied with a Biden nomination, 21% would be dissatisfied with a Sanders win, and 15% would be dissatisfied with Warren.

Biden has been steadily losing support since he announced his 2020 presidential bid last April.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is more unsatisfactory for Democratic primary voters than fellow 2020 candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to recent Insider polling.

In our polling, we ask respondents who they would be satisfied with in the event the candidate became nominee, and who they would be dissatisfied with.

Right now, 27% of likely Democratic voters would be dissatisfied with Biden. That’s higher than the 21% of Democratic primary voters who would be dissatisfied with Sanders as nominee, and the 15% who would be unhappy if Warren was the nominee.

Among voters who’d be satisfied with Sanders, Biden is considered unsatisfactory by 32%. Just nine percent of Sanders supports would be dissatisfied with Warren and just over 9% dislike Mayor Pete Buttigieg, while 18% dislike Sen. Kamala Harris.

And among voters who support Warren, Biden is the second-most unpopular of the candidates, after author and motivational speaker Marianne Williamson.

Biden has been steadily shedding support since he announced his 2020 presidential bid last April – and he’s particularly vulnerable to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The number of self-identified Democratic primary voters who’d be satisfied with a Biden presidency has consistently declined, dropping from a high of 71% in February to 56% in October, according to Insider polling.

Meanwhile, the number of Democrats who’d be unsatisfied if Biden were to win the nomination has jumped since early this year. That number has approximately doubled from about 14% in January to 27% in October.

During the same period, support for a Warren presidency among Biden backers has steadily risen from 42% last December to 57% in October. Among Biden supporters, Warren is by far the candidate favored by the highest percentage of Biden supporters, by far.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income.