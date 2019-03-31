Joe Biden responds to allegation of ‘awkward’ kiss and inappropriate touching: ‘not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately’

source Reuters

Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to an allegation that he kissed the neck of a former Nevada state politician and made her feel uncomfortable, saying that he believed he never acted inappropriately.

Lucy Flores, a Democratic politician, alleged in a New York Magazine piece published Friday that Biden grasped her shoulders from behind and kissed the back of her head without her consent during a campaign event in 2014.

Biden denied that there was an inappropriate tone to the encounter, saying it was “never my intention.”

The article was Flores’ first time taking her story public about the encounter, which she wrote made her feel “uneasy, gross, and confused.”

“He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head,” she wrote. “My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused.”

Flores also wrote about the numerous pictures and videos of Biden in close contact with women in Washington and on the campaign trail that have often gone viral online and sparked confusion over his public conduct with women.

Immediately after the article, Biden spokesman Bill Russo said neither the vice president nor anyone on his team had any recollection of the incident, but the former vice president supported Flores telling her story.

Read Biden’s full statement:

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.

I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.

I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women. I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve. I will continue to surround myself with trusted women advisers who challenge me to see different perspectives than my own. And I will continue to speak out on these vitally-important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won.”